Recreation and Parks Month: Joint Statement

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon and Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer issued the following statements on Recreation and Parks Month:

“We are pleased to recognize Recreation and Parks Month in the Province of Alberta.

“Albertans are lucky to have such a beautiful backyard, conserved by the collective efforts of so many throughout the province’s history. We want to thank the individual Albertans and civil society organizations who work so hard to keep our province beautiful.”Jason Nixon,Minister of Environment and Parks

“As we begin to reconnect with friends, loved ones and family, we are also beginning to re-engage in sport, recreation, physical activity and leisure. All of these factors give us a deeper appreciation for the impact that movement has on our mind, body and spirit.

“Recreation and Parks Month is a superb opportunity to get outside and get active to benefit our mental and physical health. May we all have the opportunity to embrace Alberta’s picturesque natural beauty and to remind ourselves of the value that recreation and parks add to our lives.

“I wish you all a safe, active and enjoyable Recreation and Parks Month.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women