Recognizing Outstanding Achievements by Calgarians – The Calgary Awards

The Calgary Awards are presented each year by The City of Calgary to recognize deserving individuals, corporations, community groups and organizations. The recipients of the 13 awards highlight the excellence of our community and recognize the significant contributions made by our citizens.

The Calgary Awards is The City’s official citizen recognition program celebrating Calgarians and local organizations for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to making our city a better place to live.

The 2019 Calgary Awards recipients are:

Citizen of the Year – Brian Thiessen

– Brian Thiessen Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement – Eva Friesen

– Eva Friesen The International Achievement Award- Janaka Y. Ruwanpura

Janaka Y. Ruwanpura Arts – Colin Jackson

– Colin Jackson Commerce – Bryan de Lottinville

– Bryan de Lottinville Community Advocate – Individual – Ken Lima-Coelho

– Ken Lima-Coelho Community Advocate – Organization – Leftovers Foundation

– Leftovers Foundation Education – David Keegan

– David Keegan Heritage – Rob Lennard

– Rob Lennard Youth – Azaad Gill

– Azaad Gill The Award for Accessibility – Calgary Public Library, Central Library

– Calgary Public Library, Central Library The Environmental Achievement Award – RiverWatch Institute of Alberta, CreekWatch Citizen Science Program

RiverWatch Institute of Alberta, CreekWatch Citizen Science Program The City of Calgary W.O. Mitchell Book Prize – Sharon Butala, Season of Fury and Wonder

In 1994, The City of Calgary established The Calgary Awards to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by Calgarians. Each year, individuals, corporations, community groups and organizations are nominated in five major award categories. The City of Calgary encourages all Calgarians to look to their neighbours, colleagues, community leaders and local organizations and businesses for those who could qualify as recipients of The Calgary Awards. For more information visit Calgary.ca/calgaryawards.