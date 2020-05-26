RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit Seize 800 Pounds of Stolen Copper Wire

Southern Alta. – The Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) have recovered a substantial amount of stolen copper wire as well as an oil site breathing apparatus. Suspects were arrested and charges have been laid.

A two month investigation into thefts of copper wire from oil and gas sites throughout southern Alberta has been a focus of the SAD CRU. The stolen copper wire was being sold to local metal recycling businesses. On May 25 the SAD CRU, with the assistance of Calgary Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence in northwest Calgary. As a result of the search warrant, police seized over 800 pounds of stolen copper wire, a stolen quad, and a breathing apparatus from an oil site.

Three males have been charged as follows:

Adam Reginald Spare (55), David Gregory Mitchell (33) and Travis William Kowalchuk (31) are all charged with:

– Trafficking property obtained by crime over $5000.00

– Possession of property obtained by Crime for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 X2

Additionally, Mitchell is charged with 6 counts of break and enter to commit theft, Spare is charged with 5 counts, and Kowalchuk with one count.

The three accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace and were released on no cash bail. They are scheduled to appear in Calgary court on July 10, 2020.