RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit Charge Two in Kidnapping Investigation

Calgary, Alta. – On June 11, 2020 the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service arrested two males in relation to a kidnapping investigation involving a firearm.

On June 2, 2020 Airdrie RCMP responded to an incident where it is alleged that an adult male was kidnapped in Calgary. The victim was subsequently assaulted and was able to flee the suspects in a rural area. He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Ojullo Ojullo (25) of Calgary is charged with:

· Kidnapping with a firearm

· Robbery with a firearm

· Extortion with a firearm

· Pointing a firearm

· Possessing a firearm while being prohibited

Mohammed Khidir (30) of Calgary is charged with:

· Kidnapping with a firearm

· Robbery with a firearm

Ojullo and Khidir have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear today in Calgary Provincial Court.

During the arrest on June 11, 2020 a third person was arrested and charged with unrelated offences:

Deng Jacob Keuch (22) of no fixed address is charged with:

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of a prohibited weapon without holding a license

· Failing to comply with conditions (x2)

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on June 23, 2020.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and are not seeking any further suspects in this investigation.