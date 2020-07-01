RCMP Reminds Albertans to Drive Sober

Edmonton – Canada Day is a great occasion for Albertans to hit the roads and enjoy the summer weather.

This July, Alberta RCMP reminds road users to practise the following traffic safety tips:

· If you are in a construction zone, always slow down to ensure the safety of drivers, riders and workers.

· If you are cycling, you must always obey traffic signals and yield right-of-way at uncontrolled intersections.

· If you use a trailer, make sure it is fully fastened, the lights, hitch, hook, wheels and brakes are working, and tires are in good condition.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is criminal and dangerous. If you have consumed alcohol, don’t drive. Call a taxi, use a ridesharing service or designate a sober driver to get back home safely,” says Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs. “We can avoid going through the pain of losing a loved one, or see them suffer from serious injuries due to a collision by respecting the rules of the road.”

“Throughout Canada Day long weekend in 2019, there were unfortunately four reported fatalities due to motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” says Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “I want to remind our drivers that we all have a responsibility to ensure our roads are safe for all users, especially in the summertime when we expect increased traffic volumes across the province.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.