RBC and Marriott Bonvoy Collaborate to Support First Responders with up to 5,000 Free Room Nights

TORONTO, May 28, 2020 – In recognition of healthcare workers and caregivers on the frontlines battling COVID-19 in communities across Canada, and to say thank you and provide some much needed relief, RBC and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, have collaborated to offer up to 5,000 free room nights at hotels near hospitals.

To implement this initiative, RBC and Marriott are working together to identify the hospitals most impacted in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Hospital administrators are coordinating overnight accommodations for their frontline healthcare workers at participating hotels near their hospitals.

“We are grateful for first responders working tirelessly against COVID-19 and supporting patients in our hospitals and communities every day,” said Laura Pallotta, Vice President of Sales and Distribution, Marriott International, Canada. “Providing guest rooms is another way we are showing our heartfelt appreciation for the selfless professionalism of these heroes on our behalf.”

“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, it’s important to remember that our healthcare workers have been at the forefront of this pandemic from the beginning,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, Vice-President, RBC Healthcare. “They’ve been unwavering in their efforts to keep Canadians healthy and safe, and we know that at the end of a long shift, getting rest and recharging while keeping their own families safe can provide peace of mind. It’s our way of saying thank you, in a meaningful way and to recognize their heroic efforts to keep our communities safe.”

