Raymond/Magrath RCMP Investigate Drownings and Search for Missing Youth

Cardston County, Alta. – On June 10, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from Raymond/Magrath RCMP and Milk River RCMP responded to a call to assist EMS for a drowning in the area of Spring Coulee on the St. Mary River.   

Further investigation revealed that a group of approximately 10 people had gone swimming and canoeing earlier. At around 7:30 p.m., three female youths encountered difficulty while attempting to leave the water. One female youth was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other females were swept away and not immediately located.

Lethbridge Search and Rescue attended to assist throughout the evening. The next morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., a second female youth was located and pronounced deceased.

RCMP Air Services along with officers from the Cardston RCMP are now assisting with search efforts for the third female youth.

