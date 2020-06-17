Public Service Week 2020: Minister Copping

Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping issued the following statement to mark Public Service Week 2020:

“In honour of Public Service Week, I want to thank and recognize the tens of thousands of dedicated public servants who proudly serve Albertans every day.

“On behalf of our government, I want to offer our heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the hard-working Albertans who have stepped up to meet the demands during these unprecedented times.

“These last few months have been challenging for many given the COVID-19 pandemic, downturn in the economy, collapse in oil prices, as well as the devastating spring flooding.

“These dedicated public servants bring dedication, innovation and excellence to their jobs every day. Please join me in saying ‘Thank you’ to all of Alberta’s public service workers.

“You can take great pride in the work you have done, and continue to do, for all Albertans. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication.”