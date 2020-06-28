Public Servants Recognized for Leadership

Premier Jason Kenney honoured members of Alberta’s public service with Premier’s Public Service Awards.

Pixaby

These awards were presented to individuals and teams who demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and delivered extraordinary work within the public service.

Six Government of Alberta employees received individual leadership awards, one of the highest honours a member of the Alberta Public Service can receive. Included in this group is Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who was recognized for her leadership during the pandemic.

“Albertans are so fortunate to have such dedicated public servants. They have distinguished themselves with calm and caring leadership, compassionate service, and by being strong role models. This is especially true of those public servants who helped Alberta respond to the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic. But, as much as those serving during this challenging time rose to the call of duty, so too do the public servants across Alberta every day. This passionate, dedicated service makes Alberta the best place to live, work and raise a family. I’m grateful every day for the dedication and service of those who answer the call of public service. Jason Kenney, Premier

Six teams were also presented with Premier’s Public Service Awards for exceptional work in service delivery and public policy innovation.

Quick facts

The Premier’s Public Service Awards were presented through video conferencing on June 18.

The event was produced internally. The only cost was $4,000 for the award tokens.

Premier’s Public Service Award recipients

Individual Leadership

Margaret Burden, executive assistant, Community and Social Services

Michael Gubbels, Indigenous Awareness Training facilitator, Environment and Parks

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, Alberta Health

Lorna Rosen, Deputy Minister, Alberta Health

Larry Svenson, executive director and Provincial Health Analytics officer, Alberta Health

Jana Tondu, assistant director, Communications and Public Engagement

Premier’s Public Service Award – Service Delivery Innovation for Albertans

Aboriginal Consultation Office, Indigenous Relations

The Community Information Integration Team, Health

Criminal eFile Implementation, Justice and Solicitor General (JSG) and Service Alberta

Premier’s Public Service Award – Service Delivery Innovation for the Alberta Public Service

Carrier and Vehicle Safety Branch, Transportation

Pan-Canadian Aerial Firefighting Simulator Development, Agriculture and Forestry

Premier’s Public Service Award – Public Policy Innovation

Police Funding Model Team, JSG and Municipal Affairs

Related information