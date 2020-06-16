Province Cheers on Club for Bookworms

Albertans can support local authors and the province’s publishing industry while connecting with others at a safe distance through the Alberta Reads Book Club.

The Book Publishers Association of Alberta hosts this new book club. The first book, selected by Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer, is Pass Me By: Gone Fishin’, a graphic novel written and illustrated by Calgary-based Kyle Simmers and Ryan Danny Owen, and published by Renegade Arts Entertainment.

“I am elated to announce the Alberta Reads Book Club. There’s no better way to support book publishers than by sharing a love of reading with others. Many thanks to the Book Publishers Association of Alberta for making this possible.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“This is a tremendous opportunity to profile the rich culture of books that are made right here in Alberta. Our thanks to Minister Aheer and the staff at the Cultural Industries Branch for championing our industry and our association.”Kieran Leblanc, executive director, Book Publishers Association of Alberta

The Book Publishers Association of Alberta website has a series of questions to guide discussions among book clubs across the province. Pass Me By: Gone Fishin’ is available as an e-book through local libraries and through local booksellers. More information is available at Alberta Reads Book Club. Readers can also follow #ABreads #ABbooks on social media.

Quick facts

Founded in 1975 to support the development of a thriving provincial publishing industry, The Book Publishers Association of Alberta (BPAA) has more than 30 members.

Alberta’s book publishing industry contributes $29.7 million annually to the province’s GDP and employs 137 full-time, part-time and freelance workers.

