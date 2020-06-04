  • June 3, 2020
  • Last Update June 3, 2020 11:04 am
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Pride: Statement from Minister Aheer

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 5 hours ago
0 39 Less than a minute

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women issued the following statement on LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month:

“In June, Alberta joins the world in celebrating Pride Month. This is a time to recognize the triumphs and contributions of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“Usually, Pride Month would be full of gatherings and events. However, with restrictions for physical distancing and mass gatherings, we will demonstrate our support and celebrate pride in different ways.

“We’re stronger together, so through June, consider how you can be a part of building a more welcoming, inclusive community. Be a good ally, speak out against discrimination, share support online, and show that our province is a safe place for all to live and love freely.”

