Premier Jason Kenney Confirms No Provincial Sales Tax Without Referendum

By Franco Terrazzano

CALGARY, AB: Premier Jason Kenney confirmed to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation that his government will uphold Alberta’s Taxpayer Protection Act, which requires a referendum before the provincial government can impose a sales tax.

“Albertans have the legal right to a referendum before provincial politicians can take billions of dollars from our pockets through a sales tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s Alberta Director. “Premier Kenney has confirmed that the Alberta government will uphold Albertans’ right to vote on any proposed sales tax. The CTF applauds Premier Kenney for upholding the Alberta Taxpayer Protection Act and sticking up for struggling taxpayers.”

The CTF wrote to Premier Kenney to confirm that his government will uphold the Alberta Taxpayer Protection Act, which requires a referendum before the provincial government can impose a sales tax. The CTF sent its letter as sales-tax advocates ramp up pressure to increase Albertans’ tax burden.

Kenney has confirmed that there will be no provincial sales tax in Alberta without a referendum.

“The government that I lead fully supports the Taxpayer Protection Act,” wrote Premier Kenney in response to the CTF’s letter. “As long as I am Premier, Albertans will have the final say through a fair referendum vote on whether a hypothetical sales tax should be introduced.

“Moreover, our government will keep our platform commitment to strengthen the Taxpayer Protection Act before a government can impose a provincial carbon tax.”

You can find the CTF’s original letter and Premier Kenney’s response on taxpayer.com.

Source: Canadian Taxpayers Federation