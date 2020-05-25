Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 25 – June 1, 2020

By Eric Francis

ARIES — Lou Reed once said that you can’t always trust your mother. The question is, do you, and on what topics? Whether she’s in-body or not, that list will help you, because you’re likely to take her advice quite a bit without thinking about it. If you’re going to be influenced by the feelings or the emotional responses of your parents, let it be conscious and positive; take the good and make a choice to leave behind what does not work for you. There’s another message about paying attention to when you’re speaking from present conditions that are real now, or from a past emotional state that does not connect directly to the present. When you speak, be clear whether you’re speaking from your position now, from feeling, or from a state of fear. It’s too easy to confuse those, and it’s why so many conversations go in unhelpful directions. Know where and when you are at all times.

TAURUS — Take advantage of this time of reevaluation. While on one level you can do almost anything at any time, there are moments that are appropriate to certain personal projects. And now, the purpose of the time is a reevaluation of your priorities. To do this, you can start with the big ones or the seemingly small ones, though eventually you get to the stuff that would seem never to be subject to question. One of the most significant themes involves your professional commitments. This is a message coming from Saturn in Aquarius the next three years. This may feel like enforced changes, though it’s also granting you a kind of Midas touch when it comes to reinventing your career or vocation. To do that effectively, though, you need to go right to the core of your values, which means: what motivates you to get up every morning and live every day? Is there anything you’re in conflict with? Now is the time of the season to work that through.

GEMINI — You are in one of those profound transformational moments. Yet this will only be the beginning that the astrology describes if you treat it as such, with the utmost respect for your mission on the Earth. If you’re in any doubt or confusion about that, please don’t push the issue. Instead, listen. Listen to your environment, and the people around you. Notice what you observe about the place and time in which you’re alive. Mostly, listen to yourself. Hear well what you have said to yourself many times. These are often the things most easily ignored. Notice what keeps returning to you, that you set aside or put off to the future. The idea of a calling is not well understood. There is no direct path from the high school theater production to the red carpet at the Oscars, and you don’t want one, anyway. Your journey, that is to say, the winding road of your life, is about what you are called to do, and to create, not so much where you think you might “end up.” So listen, and also, observe, what you do with your days, when you sense you have the choice.

CANCER — Do everything you can to translate from fantasy to reality; from your imagination to the tangible thing or experiment you’re working on. Set up the work flow, from your interior to expression. The standard is not perfection, success or viability. The standard is action, based on an idea. This is, you might say, the essential tantric act of the moment. We could sum it up as simply as getting real. Action counts for writing something down, and developing it within one day. Reaching to another person to discuss a plan, or seek advice or information, is action. Actually doing the thing is action (for instance, the thought, “I want to be a photographer,” followed by taking photographs and then looking at them). You do not need to do anything well, or brilliantly, or confidently. The threshold here is doing it at all, about the thought you’re thinking. This would include sharing and experimenting with living out any sexual fantasies you have rather than holding them in and keeping them to yourself.

LEO — In the U.S. and other countries, we’re now living through this weird time of “social distancing.” The concept is supposed to be that we’re being good neighbors and helping one another stay healthy. Even in the unlikely chance that’s true, the collateral damage includes increasing paranoia, hypochondria, judgment of others, stress, isolation, and the fear of human contact that has become so pervasive in our digitized world. You have an opportunity to take leadership on the level of being social, and reminding people what that means and why we might want it. Yours is one of the most outgoing signs, partly for reasons of being easily conversant in nearly any situation. Even under ‘normal’ conditions, you don’t have any use for being shy or demure. And now, under rather abnormal conditions, we need your example, and your courage. You know you would not be happy in a world where hugging is illegal or where band practice could lead to house arrest. Please show us the way out of this tangled web.

VIRGO — You may be experiencing some mix of total confidence and incomprehensible uncertainty, particularly related to career or professional matters. At times you know exactly what you want, then this is thrown into reverse (or bumped sideways) by some competing influence. This has been true for you for a while; you always seem to have two major goals you’re working with at once, two different ways you define yourself in a professional context, or options for what business card to give out. I suggest you make a card with your name, email address and phone number, and that’s it. You give your contact information and nothing else, so that you cannot be directly tied to your past, or to a purpose that you may not have in that moment. What you present, personally and as a person, in the encounter where you hand someone the card is all that the person needs to know about you. You don’t need to prove anything, and at the moment, you need to give yourself plenty of room to maneuver.

LIBRA — You seem to be deep into the experience of determining what is true for you, and what is not, on some rather encompassing issues. Keep your sense of proportion as you are guided through this. You don’t need to answer all of life’s mysteries at once. It would help significantly if you didn’t even try. There is a spiritual tool, not widely acknowledged but known to a few, that involves standing in the face of mystery for as long as possible. This is a way of keeping your mind open and uncluttered by what you presume or assume. It’s a way of holding the ground clear of false answers or even “real” ones. You would be well served by seeking even one sincere question. That said, Venus retrograde describes a subject area that might be fertile territory for exploration: how you integrate your sexuality with your spiritual life. They are not opposites; they are facets of the same thing. To be one self, united with your creative power, notice and embrace the many ways that works.

SCORPIO — Notice what is exchanged when sex or money is transacted. It’s not just those things: many other items come along for the ride. Feelings, ideas, commitments, assumptions, presumptions and expectations are often involved. Some are spoken and some are not. The message of your astrology for the foreseeable future is to get the contracts of your life into clear language. This begins with a review of all of your standing commitments. First make an inventory of the ones you know about. Then dredge up the ones you forgot about, whether they’re unkept promises, missed emails, or recurring charges that don’t belong on your debit card. That will be fruitful. Notice the contractual nature of nearly every human transaction, even if it’s as minimal as “I’ll call you Wednesday.” It’s likely that this process will extend into an existing long-term relationship, particularly one that has endured a few shocks or undergone some radical transformation. Update your files.

SAGITTARIUS — It’s time to pluck up some courage, and keep it up. A little will go a long way and a modest amount will serve all of your purposes. This is true in when it comes to your personal relationships, your business dealings and your creative projects. The purpose of courage is to allow you to take action in the event of some situation demanding that very thing. You seem unsure what to make of your circumstances, and those of the wider world. You don’t need certainty to get results. You surely don’t need false certainty. You will feel better if you count your life as an experiment rather than as a program you must follow. The easiest way to connect with courage is to allow your curiosity to drive you. Find out who everyone you encounter is. Do things just to see what happens. Try taking the opposite approach when one method does not get a viable result. Your options are open, and you’re free to explore them.

CAPRICORN — Like most occupants of the planet, you may be obsessing about your health. But are they really, and are you? You do have a fantastic opportunity to confront certain bottom-line issues related to how you take care of yourself. That’s what your chart is all about. Lent is over, though there are definitely some things you need to give up. Most of them are mental and emotional habits, without which you will feel a lot better. It’s still a challenge for you to be honest with yourself about a few topics that get lost in the clouds of your mental approach to life. You still have an idea that rationality will solve everything. Some things that are true cannot be proven, and many things that are false cannot easily be debunked. However, when the reality of something has established itself over and over again, you might want to take note of that. Also, where you resist will tell you a lot about what you’re concerned might be true, rather than false. And if you listen carefully, you will notice when you’re trying to prove something to someone. Who is that someone, and why do you want to win them over?

AQUARIUS — Imagine your life is an art studio, with every supply you could ever want: anything from 100 colors of paint and any conceivable brush, to a block of stone and sculpting tools, to a recording studio. What would you create? This is a fair description of your spiritual state right now. You have all the physical means of creation, and people who will collaborate. You have ideas. All you need to do is channel them into physical manifestation. Remember that perfection is not a value and not your aspiration. You might strive for imperfection, in that exploring creativity is a matter of trial and error — and it’s often the errors that get you further than the trials. You are learning how to experiment with the physical space that you inhabit and that contains your physical life. Take some chances here. Move things around until you find a configuration that facilitates what you’re doing, and then rearrange your space to accommodate your next idea. Even your desk would count.

PISCES — You are being called to participate in the world in an expanded way. In fact there are many calls and many openings. What would seem to be bad news for others reveals an opening for you to engage life more fully. This is not theoretical involvement; it’s direct, physical, spiritual involvement. Your actions count, and what they mean to you and to others counts more. Your wide perspective is giving you many reasons to respond to current developments with something other than fear, and that something is the willingness to serve. This is a phase of deep evolutionary work for you, and it’s not happening in a monastery or a cave in India. It’s happening right where your contribution can be seen and felt, and you’re learning as you go. Be flexible, and if you make a mistake, quickly make the necessary corrections, make an entry in your lab notebook, and keep going. The deeper your experiences touch you, and the more you learn, the greater the positive impact you will have on others.