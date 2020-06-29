Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 29 – July 6, 2020

By Eric Francis

ARIES — If you find yourself in a crisis any time this week (as the July 4 Full Moon approaches), the best way to respond is to not react. You don’t need to take charge, though the temptation will be strong. At the moment our whole society is set on hair-trigger. There is no concept of what is appropriate, or sensible, or proportional. There are no summer Olympic games; they have been replaced by the extreme sports coverage of the news, which has at least half of the population in a state of adrenaline exhaustion. Your leadership skills are better than that. See if you can first get into a more Zen state, focusing on what you’re aware of. Then, guide your posse, family, clan or tribe (whether large or small) to take a similar approach. Focus on preparation for whatever you do. Pay attention to your environment and make sure you’re in contact with partners or allies. Just as the energy is ramping up, guide all matters to an even keel.

TAURUS — It’s now more important than ever that you get your financial life in order. This is a big step for a lot of people, as there exists so much emotional baggage getting in the way. It’s at the point where we can have a new profession for people who are both mental health counselors and accountants. Too often, money is emotional and nothing but. Yet that approach is the essence of the problem — including the things that get people to spend money. As any salesperson knows, such choices are always emotional. Managing one’s finances requires a certain cold rationality: looking at numbers in columns, something that you must implement if you have not already. Get help if you need it, and most people do. The other element of this is recognizing what is actually of value to you. What do you prioritize, and do you follow those guidelines? This is also about knowing a need from a desire, and balancing out the two in a realistic way.

GEMINI — Venus has returned to direct motion in your birth sign, though it’s moving slowly enough so you can see a certain matter for what it is. You can no longer be of two opinions about something that is more important than you may be letting on. It’s likely you’ve resolved this matter, though you are still hesitating for some reason. Think of it this way: if you really admitted what you know, you would have to act on it. If you do that, you will have to take a series of other actions in response to what you acknowledge. This one idea explains so much of why there is so little progress in so many lives. Make the most of this moment. When you are committed, providence moves toward you. Ultimately this is about choosing to accept who you are, which is something far greater and more loving and beautiful and creative than you’ve given yourself credit for. This can take some time to get used to, though make it your dharma.

CANCER — These coming days may shake out some of your deepest erotic, emotional and psychological material, and if that is happening, let it flow. Do not be afraid of what comes up. Let it flow through you, over you and around you. Experience it like water, Take a creative approach to handling it, which I am aware is not usually taught in school or in therapy. The reason for ‘creative’ is that it implies fun, of a wholesome kind. Yet where healing and psychology are concerned, it’s the essence of the process, since you are creating yourself with everything you do and every choice you make. If you take a bold approach to this, you will find that you’re working out past material more efficiently and effectively than you ever imagined possible. Speaking astrologically, the 12th house is involved, and that means keeping no secrets from yourself and none from those you consider your intimates. This will help unclog all the usual karmic blockages. You will come to love the feeling of vulnerability. Summed up in a few words, let it out.

LEO — The extent to which people have turned into their own publicists has gone well beyond disturbing. I suggest you make major modifications to your approach to how you present yourself in any electronic format, or to anything resembling an audience. It’s time to align with your utmost sincerity and transparency, or keep it to yourself. The various scrims and cloaks and dodges and screen names and all of that are more of a liability than ever, as far as your personal integrity is concerned. Anything you say, you must be willing to say under your real name, or not at all. Any time you make a split to your character, no matter how small, you create a place where energy can leak and infiltration can occur. At the same time, it’s essential that you guard your actual privacy by not surrendering your rights via any electronic device, and making sure that you hold any and all information about your friends and associates in the utmost confidence.

VIRGO — Careers are built on human contact, not uploading resumes to job sites. People work with you because they trust you, they like you, and you offer something of value that they actually need. Your business plan does not need to be more complex than that, even on this wild ride that so many people are on. Take this slowly and consider each of the ideas one at a time, so that you recognize its properties. Trust means honesty and reliability. Liking someone means personal preference, which is a factor in every choice. Offering something of value is both obvious and easily overlooked; you must provide something that is either necessary, or yummy and addictive. There is one other thing, something long in the evolution which is coming to fruition now: bring all of who you are to everything that you do. There is no bringing ‘part’ of yourself into any situation because you are not divided into parts. You are one self, united with your source.

LIBRA — Take a moment and think long-term. Imagine that time is on your side. Imagine you are free to move around the planet. Despite the rush the world is always in, and despite all the rumblings of our current moment, both are actually true. You can, in any event, afford to consider your life under such presumptions. In fact you must. This is not the time to hide in your house, or to restrict your movements, though I am talking about considering your life well past the immediate moment. Therefore, where would you go, and what would you do? There’s likely to be a professional connection to your ideas, so bring that in if it exists. You’re in the process of making major adjustments to this phase of your life, or perhaps better said, small changes that will lead to greater ones. However, your work is not what’s leading the way. Start with creating a vision for your life, and your work will follow.

SCORPIO — You may find that partners and loved ones are more open to a discussion of the right way to proceed, now that they’ve come to some understandings about what they want from life. However, let them make the proposals, so you know you’re really working within the realm of their true desires. If you’re asked to take leadership, do so gently. You’re in the process of your own reevaluation that will last through the end of 2020, by which time you may have some very different ideas about yourself, your world, your idea of community and what allows you to feel safe. Said simply, there is no rush for any of this, and the best agreements are the ones that develop over time, based on the gradual formation of an understanding. In your particular world and those of most others, you need room to grow, change and figure out who you are. There are no templates. You cannot sign up for a life, though happily, you can live one.

SAGITTARIUS — Are you tapping into your full wisdom? Are you in touch with it? Have you been altering the scale of your life to match your understanding of yourself? It’s time. Learning self-reliance — whether financial, emotional, spiritual or related to your dearest priorities — is the essence of your life now. To the greatest extent possible, you need to be running under your own steam, or at minimum, guiding your life that way. For starters, the most basic thing you can do is know what matters to you. Know what moves you. Pay attention to what you actually desire — which may be right within sight. If there is another person involved, which is likely, be realistic about the ways that your priorities intersect with those of the other person. There is room to negotiate; there is room for a mutually successfully enterprise, if everyone is up-front about their bottom line necessities and willing to be flexible about finding a meeting place. All of this must be a conscious act.

CAPRICORN — Saturn is about to return to your sign for around five final months of a transit that began in late 2017 — a couple of lifetimes ago. It’s unusual for a Saturn transit to stretch out this long, though the advantage you have is that you’ve had time, space and bandwidth to make some major adjustments. Saturn’s brief final visit to Capricorn will give you opportunities to come to closure on elements of your past that need to be sorted, resolved and put into cold storage. Make sure you do that. Confront what you need to do with courage and dedication. Make amends, make repairs, come to an agreement and if you cannot, come to one with yourself. At the same time, you have vastly outgrown your previous self-concept. Yet growing beyond this is not something you can plan or orchestrate. You would be wise to work with a strategy of exploring before you make firm commitments or attempt to define yourself in ways that will not be true even next week.

AQUARIUS — Many factors are reminding you that your reform efforts must begin within yourself, and radiate outward as changes in your world. As you’re a person who tends to become attached to the patterns of your life, this may present a special challenge. In fact, it is the primary one. You’ve been witness to your own experience of change, growth and evolution, which is now moving at full force. You are growing. You are making discoveries about yourself. For this to be easier and more pleasant, or even possible at all, you will need to be flexible. For you, that may feel like you’re giving up everything with each choice to bend or adapt. This is not true; it’s an illusion of your personality. However, you may want to go with it, and pretend that each time you do something different, you’re jumping off of the high diving board. The feeling is freedom: from known structures (such as those imposed by your family), from expectation, and from many things you previously held to be true.

PISCES — This is the week your traditional ruling planet Jupiter aligns with Pluto, the prime mover and spiritual engine of evolution. Because this is happening in Capricorn, it’s pushing you into an expanding circle of people, whether it’s your friends, your community or some wider public. Be aware of this, as these are extraordinarily rare conditions that will not repeat again. They will last about five more months, during which time you have an enhanced ability to reposition yourself in the most visible part of your life. This is likely to have some deep relation to your business and income from your profession, and will have implications that endure many years. Therefore, work with a plan to guide your efforts. This does not need to be a detailed plan complete with a PowerPoint presentation, pocket folders and custom imprinted propeller hats. Rather, just make sure you know what you want to accomplish, approximately by when, and most importantly, what falls inside and what falls outside of your agenda.

Subscribe to Planet Waves today……https://planetwaves.net/