Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 22 – 29, 2020

By Eric Francis

ARIES — If there is a conversation you’ve been wanting to have with a close partner or loved one, now is the time — especially if you’ve been avoiding it. Once you get over the initial nervousness of broaching the topic, you will likely realize you have more in common than not. You might find some differences to iron out, though if you remember the intentions and desires you share, you will find that easier than you think. What you must rely upon, and cultivate, is the mutual desire to have an understanding. Keep in mind that due to Mars retrograde in your sign, which you will start to notice in July, you are undergoing a kind of life review process. If you do that honestly, you will set aside the potential implications of what you discover, and stick to what you notice about yourself. Therefore, in all discussions with others, keep it light, and consider avoiding making promises about how you will feel in the future. You do not know that.

TAURUS — Venus stations direct this week. This is happening in Gemini, your house of priorities and re-evaluation. If you are wondering why you so often live as if opposite possibilities are true, this is described by the placement of the sign of dualism in your solar chart. While Libra often thinks of itself as being challenged in the realm of decisions, the influence of Gemini on your sign does not make this easy for you. You can use the developments of this week, both inner and outer, to teach you some new ways to guide your life. Ultimately, for you, it comes down to going deeper than your mind. The place where there is no split is how you feel, physically. The mental plane is full of shiny objects and distracting language. One thing may seem equal to another, if all things are equal — though they are not. The way to make decisions is seeing how possibilities settle into your stomach like food. They agree with you, or not.

GEMINI — Between the Mercury retrograde that began this past Thursday and the Venus retrograde that ends in your sign this coming Thursday, you may not know whether you’re coming or going. You do have a destination, though you also have some work to do before you get there. I suggest you evaluate how you know you’ve had the same thing go wrong repeatedly, that is, the particular ways you’ve identified where you find it difficult to learn. To the extent this is true for you, there is an underlying cause generating that effect. The chances are you accepted something incorrect that you were told or taught about yourself. It may have been one comment by one early caregiver that you internalized and accepted as the truth, when actually, it was entirely mistaken. If you pay attention you might discover a diversity of incorrect “facts” about yourself and your life. However, you will need the courage to challenge them, which in essence means standing up to whoever misinformed you.

CANCER — One benefit of Mercury retrograde in your sign is that it will give you some emotional distance on deep personal matters where this will be helpful. It is difficult to have perspective or objectivity on one’s own life, particularly in the realm of feelings. Now, though, you may have a reasonable conversation with yourself about topics you may have avoided, or that you’ve never discovered. The thing to track is your tendency to make decisions you don’t understand, which seem to get the same negative results. The question is, how do you relate to what you learn from experiences? Or said in fewer words, how do you learn about yourself? A little reflection on this matter will go a long way. Usually in therapy one would break the learning process down into steps. The essence is being able to see yourself just slightly removed (which is what a therapist would help with). Anyone observant and honest can assist, though you need this life skill. Regarding the recent solar eclipse in your sign, this will help with one facet of your observations: the enhanced ability to tell the past from the present. That is a valuable tool in any circumstances.

LEO — There are facets of yourself and your experience that you don’t talk about, and it may be time. There are also elements of your thoughts, feelings and experiences that you don’t admit to yourself, and for this, too, it may be time. You will see what you’re looking for out of the corners of your eyes, and the edges of your feelings, rather than going directly at them. One dream, or even one image from a dream, can be revealing of an essential clue. The thing about whatever your chart is describing is that it’s easy to bypass, overlook or avoid. There may seem to be no urgency or logical purpose. Yet self-understanding is its own reward. People tend to be happier, more successful and easier to get along with when they have a sense of their inner territory — and you are being drawn into that region in a way that is unusual and can serve you well. The astrological conditions creating this will not last long — a few weeks at most. At the moment, you have a way to remember who you were before so much else seemed to obscure it.

VIRGO — This thing about people deciding who they are based on what they think everyone else thinks about them has long been a problem — though in our era, the issue has gone over the top. You may be figuring this out all of a sudden, perhaps with a sense of shock that you’re not a digital mirage. You still exist without your phone. You can be seen and heard in the physical world, with no connection to electricity. I suggest you take this all the way, and see if you can retrieve the person you were prior to the overload of electrical devices were injected into your self-concept. You’re likely to have several experiences that clue you into the extent of the issue, and that lead you to want to retrieve who you were — and who in truth you still are. Doing things offline will help, such as reading from an actual book, writing on paper, digging in your garden or at least repotting plants. Yet the deeper experiences that realign you with yourself may take you by surprise, such as when drinking a glass of water or listening to your cat purr.

LIBRA — Your sign is ruled by the sign Venus, which stations direct Thursday after a six-week retrograde. The theme of inner planet retrogrades sometimes involves a retrieval of something valuable from the past. Here’s my theory. As a child or young adult, you had one vision for your future, which competed with other people’s ideas about what you ‘should’ do with your life. One way or another, those ideas influenced you. They may have shifted your life path, or in some way affected your confidence in your ultimate choices. You may have tried to live both realities, attempting a compromise between them. As Venus stations direct this week, you have a doorway open to a space where you can correct this. Be honest about what you wanted in the past, and what you want today, to the point where you can articulate those things to yourself clearly. While it’s true that you have new desires for experience, resolving this underlying conflict will help you find the present.

SCORPIO — This is a sensitive moment in a personal relationship, as a close partner seems to be making up their mind about how they feel. Yet this is not about you. The nature of their inquiry is deeply personal, and as far removed from you as is possible. You are correct to consider how this may influence your life, though as they go through this process, do everything you can to step back and not take matters personally. That is challenging when a relationship is so close that your identity seems to be built on it, though this is an opportunity for you to review that notion, if it’s something that affects you. If you feel any form of alienation, even as mild as someone else seeming distracted or preoccupied, this is the time to inquire into matters of dependency. Many factors in your astrology are pushing, pulling and encouraging you to connect with who you are as an individual rather than as a participant in any specific relationship, or all of them together.

SAGITTARIUS — By the end of the year, you’re going to ask yourself what you were so obsessed over. You might, therefore, want to try a method other than obsession to create what you want, and to get what you need. On our particular planet, a little focus and concentrated effort go a long way. You can definitely handle that. Taking the lead on communication, and the overall concept of holding the world together, would also be excellent approaches. The ultimate spiritual task is finding common ground. Where a relationship is concerned, that is particularly relevant, as you want the relationship to either work on every level, or be expressed differently if it’s not. That is going to come from actual bona fide mutual understanding, which is a conscious thing and not an accident. You are resourceful and, when you want to be, you’re flexible. Flexible includes open to the possibilities rather than predicting them, which is a form of setting limits.

CAPRICORN — A door has opened for you. This may have come in the form of a veil seeming to be lifted that changed your perception of the world. You can imagine it as some external curtain opening and giving you a glimpse of a new reality. Yet the changes you’re going through are so profound, it’s better to imagine any change in perception as something originating entirely within yourself, even if you can see and feel it with your senses. This includes relationships. Any movement within a partnership situation, or a potential one, is the result of something that has moved within you. Whatever that is, it’s still in motion. And where it stops will be far from where it is today. Of course the “it” is you — you are in a deep transformational process of a kind that it’s fair to say involves your spiritual life. Yet this is not spiritual in the form of something separate or a part of your world, but rather your relationship to existence. You no longer live in a small world. Yet to make that real, your boot heels must go wandering.

AQUARIUS — This is a good time for a health review, particularly in the zone where emotional wellbeing meets physical. For you, they are one and the same thing. Your state of wellbeing runs in cycles, and it will help if you understand more about them. In fact, anything cyclical in your life can be considered under the general topic of being well. One meaningful place to make an inquiry are your work patterns. It is an understatement to say you need daily activity that is emotionally meaningful to you. You need a place to work that supports your body and is pleasing to your senses. Any office you work in must feel like home, with the basic amenities of home. Many people are accustomed to working under fluorescent light with a fridge and microwave and public bathroom. You need sunlight, an actual kitchen, and a place to rest when you want to. In many ways, for you, work is your home, so it needs to feel that way.

PISCES — The Sun is finally back in a water sign (for the first time since your birthday), which is so essential to you that it should always be true. Suddenly there is emphasis on the sign Cancer, your 5th house of art, recreation and playful sex. Sunday’s solar eclipse right at the gateway to this house is offering you an opening to what you might think of as your true home. So take this time and do your creative, recreational and playful thing. Move a little heaven and earth to make it so, which might be as simple as slowing down, making sure your basic responsibilities are met early so they’re not hanging over your head, and live from the inside out. If you can do that, you’ll be exploring new space, and an unusual way of living for people in our time (where we tend to live from the outside in, or said another way, oriented on appearances and glamor). Forget the results, or the product, or what anyone might think, and just do your thing.