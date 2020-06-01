Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 1 – 8, 2020

By Eric Francis Coppolino

Aries (March 20-April 19) — It would serve you well to have as your goal in life to be trusted, and to conduct yourself only in ways that facilitate this. The way to begin is by taking total accountability for your actions, your choices and your feelings. Even then, it’s possible to hold accountability for an event that seems to be outside your control. I suggest you go to a position far from the accepted social norm in the Western world — it’s someone else’s fault if a person slips and falls. To shift away from this is not convenient. It involves taking on liability for what may not be provable as your ‘fault’. Yet this is a special exercise, designed to establish where, exactly to draw the line. You can start your analysis from either end: “I’m not responsible for anything,” or “I’m potentially responsible for anything.” Currently, it would make more sense to take on total accountability and then learn how to rule out certain claims, after carefully observing yourself, anyone else involved, and doing an honest analysis. That’s the tricky part. You will not be able to guess, and figuring out where your accountability lies will take time.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — To the extent that your notion of sexuality is in any way associated with power, now is an excellent time to question that belief. This may include revisiting any event in your life that taught you that others have power over you, or that you are in any way helpless. It may be that certain people are dangerous and that others have at some time harmed you. If you are still affected by those events, you have something to place at the top of your healing agenda. There is, however, something else, which is the idea that sex is always a matter of power and that someone who holds this belief is automatically the weaker party. If we counted the ways this concept is hazardous to your peace of mind, that would take a while. Any idea that places a person inherently into the position of victim is the more serious danger than any physical or emotional threat. The reason is that such a state of mind interferes with the ability to be discerning. One can project danger where there is none, laying the burden onto everyone. This need not be.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — You must keep a sense of proportion where certain matters of the past are concerned. Your charts suggest you’re being called to address something from your personal history. Rather than considering your ideas about it, or the ways it was encrypted into your experience, first address the most basic facts of the situation. What situations and events led to it? Where did it take place, and how did that come about? Who was aware, before, during and after? It’s important to have a wide definition of the circumstances. I would propose that the best use of this astrology is to seek healing. For that, you need to correct your memory of what happened. This will take an unusual degree of honesty, and that will require curiosity. If this has troubled you for a while, it will help if you understand why that is. It may seem to “go without saying,” though you definitely want to connect your feelings to your thoughts to your voice. Then listen to yourself, or read what you’ve written.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Mercury has entered your sign, and will be treading a delicate path these days. So, too, are Venus and Mars. These three planets are integral to how we feel and perceive the world. They address many different state of mind issues. And, interestingly, this week they are all making contact with centaur planets (in various combinations, Chiron, Pholus and Nessus) which suggests many people will be dealing with deep material, and potentially be triggered. For you, Mercury is offering a reminder worth considering: how you frame an issue or a topic will determine how you think of it, and what you think it means. How you describe a problem or seeming problem sets the parameters of whether and how you solve it. For example, some people tend to see every difficulty as presenting a potential opportunity. This is not merely rhetoric; it is an approach to existence. For healing to be real, the challenge most certainly must have the element of opportunity. Otherwise, what is the use?

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Remember you are bigger than your circumstances, or any life situation, or any problem you may face. The astrological metaphor is that your sign is ruled by the Sun, into which every planet and asteroid, and the entire Kuiper Belt, could disappear without even being noticed. Yet it is odd the ways in which Leo can sometimes embody a sense of littleness. Recognize that this is a choice, often one made out of habit. The whole notion of who and what you think you are is habitual, usually based on past conditioning. We all received negative messages as children, and some received more than their psyche could handle. Among other things, this manifests as a lack of curiosity, and a compromised ability to feel one’s potential. You can unravel this. The worst is over, and most of the ways these habits are enforced is by your own choices — and those have roots and origins. Simply said, you don’t need to send yourself the negative messages you heard when you were younger. You can be positive, though the short way through the forest is to allow yourself to be curious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — When you make an assessment of what someone thinks, or what someone means when they say something, it’s crucial that you account for your own values. You are in the territory of “we see things as we are.” Therefore, be careful about ascribing motives, or reading too much into what you think of as the tone or the timing. If you find yourself getting judgmental, ask yourself why. If you come up with a “reason,” test whether it’s intellectually or spiritually valid. Given all of the various prevailing conditions of the planets right now, you want to be in a continuous state of inquiry. Current aspects could also have you experiencing bitter distrust of your world and of people generally, and of certain individuals. I suggest you not count your perceptions as being valid, but rather, keep an open mind and ask yourself why you’re reacting if you’re reacting. There is, however, a deeper question: what is your relationship to pleasure, and the things that give you pleasure? For example, music, or reading books? That, and you need human company, with someone you trust, in person.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — You will need to keep your adult presence this week, and remember you are looked to as an example in all that you do. You may be called upon to make decisions, and you will need to take your time with them rather than acting in a lurch. This does not mean you should be indecisive. You’ll need to use your sense of when you have enough information and have sufficiently polled the people whom any decision impacts. There is an art to doing this. That involves seeking the views of others, without getting pushed around or allowing them to persuade you. I have seen that few have any clue how to do this; many think listening to someone means doing what they say, rather than hearing and attempting to comprehend. Listening means listening, and taking responsibility for what you learn. Be cautious of those who try to push a sense of urgency on you, trying to get you to act faster. The first question to ask when presented with ANY decision is, when does this need to be finalized?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Be honest about your desire nature, even if you don’t feel it fits your image. If you want to be seen and noticed for something, let that be being real. It usually turns out that those who think of themselves as real can be honest about everything except for sex. You now have a rare moment where transparency is possible, and therefore so too is accountability. This is not all about ‘bad things’, though this is a good time to come to terms with anything of that nature. The zone where there’s the biggest hang-up is not about pain but rather about pleasure. The obsession with pain often involves an avoidance of that which is positive or creative or just fun. So I suggest you take a balanced view, and be real about yourself on all fronts: every version of what has happened to you and how you feel about it; what you have chosen to do and how you feel about it; and who and what you want. Let this be a liberating experience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — To some extent, family messes up everyone. It may be to a greater or lesser degree; the injury or mistrust inflicted may be addressed, or it may fester. One’s past, no matter how difficult, may teach cruelty or compassion. Nobody else can dictate for you how to use your personal history, though many will try. Neither is your situation political, which means appropriate to transact anger for public power. (That may be your nemesis.) Keep what is personally yours personal, so you may take care of yourself, heal and grow. That includes sharing your feelings and your experiences in an intentional context, with someone you trust. Meanwhile, if you don’t feel safe in your home environment, you have the ability to make a decision about that. You are no longer subject to your circumstances as if you don’t have any power. Between the state where you feel unable to choose and the one where you are able to is a change of awareness equivalent to sunrise illuminating the world, revealing your options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — The kind of stress you’ve been under is not easy to endure for long. However, you may have noticed that a particularly demanding kind of intensity and pressure has given way to a space where you may choose voluntarily to adjust your awareness, make choices and grow. At the heart of this is an increasing ability to see yourself beyond your physical circumstances, and the most concrete definition of your personal history. You are learning to allow your awareness to expand. At times this seems to take tremendous courage, though it’s on the level of the first time you walked to the store alone as a child. To enter your frontier you must leave behind the familiar. Your old ideas do not protect you. Your longstanding concept of reality no longer serves you. It is too small for who you are. Yet to exist in some other reality you would need to see yourself much more elegantly than you do today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You want to be approved. Yet that desire would only come from not approving of yourself, which in turn would lead you to wonder whether someone else could ever do so. Herein we have the paradox of seeking self-approval outside oneself. I suggest you make a list of everything you want approval for, and from whom. Let this be an evaluation of how much of your power you’ve given to others. Also note the extent to which society is built around the concept of giving power away in this particular form. Most people, before purchasing a product or going to a restaurant, want to read the reviews — none of which assure that you will have a positive or negative experience. It’s true that restaurants (and books and plays) depend on reviews, and many good things have been lost to history due to clueless critics. When it comes to something you have personally done or created, or some facet of your character, you cannot outsource that. Ultimately, you must make up your own mind about yourself and what you do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — You are passing through some tricky territory for the next week, with Mars in your sign making many aspects, and a lunar eclipse coming up on Friday. However, do not overestimate the danger or personal risks. Rather, do what you can to keep a balanced perspective. That means not getting yourself caught in any hype or controversy, and taking your time evaluating any situation you might meet. Remember you must make up your mind about every issue that personally affects you: that is your privilege and your responsibility. The place to devote most of your loving attention is relationships centered in your home. Pay attention there and do what you can to ease any stress and to facilitate goodwill and healing. As for your endeavors in the seemingly outer world — such as asserting yourself in professional affairs — now is the time to step forward and take some territory. Events may proceed in unexpected ways as the week develops, which can work in your favor — if you remain true to yourself. On a spiritual level and all others, this is the challenge.