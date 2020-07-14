Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 13 – 19, 2020

By Eric Francis

ARIES — You are who you are. That includes your capacity to grow, to heal, and to become. You may have the idea that the good part of your life, the productive part, will begin once you’ve already accomplished your healing and fully addressed the past. Fortunately, that’s not how healing works: it’s something you do, in the process of living. One choice at a time, one thought at a time, you groom your life in the direction you are being guided to go. That includes learning how to follow your inner guidance, or what you might call your inner authority. The astrology focusing this topic now is the conjunction taking place in your sign or rising sign (Aries) of your ruling planet Mars, and the teacher and mentor Chiron. This would be an excellent time to focus your vows as a teacher and healer. In doing so, it’s essential that you be willing to go deep, particularly where family matters are concerned.

TAURUS — Love must come with an element of fairness, if it is to be itself. Sometimes, it may seem like fairness comes at your expense, though I would pause if you get to that point. Be willing to offer what you feel will benefit others, as long as that offering does not harm you. Harm is a strong word, so be generous. Be willing to give up what you don’t need, and remember that need is a strong word. Therefore, be generous. Mostly, remember that the love you engage and exchange with yourself must have an element of fairness, which you are the only one who can mediate. This will come up in your daily experiences and transactions with others, which I suggest you take a little more slowly than usual. Give yourself time to consider your options. Those include the possible actions you may take, as well as who might be appropriate to work with, play with or otherwise share energy with.

GEMINI — You are being rather strongly urged and encouraged to reassess your priorities. This proceeds in what you could call an ‘unconscious’ way, which means abdicating making fully-aware decisions. You might adopt someone else’s values or concerns as part of a relationship. Sometimes life circumstances seem to compel making compromises. The next few weeks are a time to conduct a reevaluation of what is important to you. Once you engage the work, you could discover that you’re doing this for the first time. You may find it surprisingly refreshing. The key is this, and it’s essential: you must think for yourself, and not in terms of what would be acceptable or feasible in a relationship. That part comes later. It is secondary to your experience and your needs right now. Often, the relationship element is used to subvert one’s most pressing concerns, needs and desires. So, start with yourself.

CANCER — Mercury has stationed direct in your sign (as of early Sunday morning). Think of this as a moment of clarity. I have found that stations of Mercury, particularly direct, come with a burst of information; or you can solve a riddle, or you learn something useful that was previously concealed by some kind of veil. Be sensitive to that: look, listen, and read carefully. Follow the thought process of people you may disagree with. On Tuesday, Mars conjoins Chiron in the bold vocational angle of your chart, Aries. This is a calling to leadership. It’s not so much your personal and individual choice but rather the fulfillment of your dharma. In your situation, leadership means acting in service to others in the capacity of one who facilitates healing. This would hold true even if you’re chosen to be CEO of a casino on the Las Vegas strip. The chances are good your calling (or promotion) will be more down-to-earth, though the central mission remains the same.

LEO — This week the Sun, ruler of regal Leo, moves into aspect with the core astrology of our times: the Jupiter-Pluto-Eris configuration that has been spinning the world on its finger lately. Here’s the thing to remember, now and forever, when the Sun is making aspects, no matter how intense they may be. The Sun is the center of the solar system, holding in orbit nearly a million known planets, asteroids, centaurs and other objects. The Sun has seen it all, and is essentially untouchable. So use this as a profound moment of observation and self-observation, when you may come into possession of a whole new idea of your calling and your spiritual path. This will stem from a discovery you’ve made about yourself the past few days, something related to your emotional life and the necessities of self-care. What you discover or what comes to you will be easy to forget or deny, so make sure you remember it. It’s likely to relate to food or diet in some way.

VIRGO — Through most of this Mercury retrograde, my thoughts around Virgo rising and Sun have centered on understanding the nature of your public image and your private being. We live in a time — the digital age — when the prior notion of privacy is irrelevant. There are thousands of examples of this, though the most important point of focus for you is understanding what it means to be the person you are, in the context of always being under a microscope. There are ways to shelter yourself from this a little, though the deep question is who you think you are; who you are to yourself; what if feels like to be you. Remember you always have an inner sanctuary, if you would use it. The ‘safe space’ discussed in our political era, misidentified as a room or a policy, is in truth that inner sanctum, where you meet with your innermost source. It is where you tap into your connection to something much greater than the world you can see, the world where you have a name. Always find your way back there.

LIBRA — Be discerning in what you involve yourself with, and wherever you take authority of any kind (whether family, professional, personal or otherwise). You are visible now, which is a vulnerability. You may also be misinformed, which can lead to making decisions that become needlessly controversial. I suggest you direct your thoughts and your priorities away from immediate situations, which are what they are, and are unlikely to change; and toward longer-term plans and ideas. This is easily done: just step back from the usual fray, do a disappearing act, and engage yourself in a conversation about what the next meaningful thing to do is. You may include one or two trusted associates in this discussion, though it must not by any means be public, or subject to any scrutiny or external debate. Now is the time to focus your ideas about the future, rather than dealing with the tempest in a teapot correctly identified as the past.

SCORPIO — Do not let your attention be swayed or distracted from an important personal matter you’re working with, something directly connected to your healing journey. You may be getting tangible information from an internal source about what you need to do, to turn the course of your life in an essential way. What that means specifically, you may not know at this point, though if you’re paying attention you will get clear information about the first steps you need to take. You can tell they’re valid because they will be harmless. Yes, you may decide you need to make changes that are inconvenient or that pose a challenge, but none will harm you or anyone else. With that in mind, the kind of healing process described in your chart is about rethinking who you are, rather than what you do. You are forming a new understanding of yourself and your existence. This will be more informed by experience than it will be by ideas, though one idea can lead to many experiences.

SAGITTARIUS — Chiron is one of the figures most clearly associated with your sign, which is aligned with the constellation Centaurus. The movement and developments associated with Chiron are worth following closely, whether in your own chart or in the transits and aspects we all experience. This week, Chiron steps into the forefront, as Mars forms a rather bold conjunction to it in Aries. For you, Aries is the house where you experience yourself as a creative project. The Mars-Chiron event represents self-creation at its most vivid. Yet this is always an experiment. That implies going beyond anything you’re familiar with, and going beyond safe territory and ideas. When you conduct an analysis into something as essential as who you are, that is bold, and if there are risks, there will be rewards. Yet you must be willing to face the unknown within you, and to discover what you will. As of now, you stand at a true point of beginning.

CAPRICORN — The Sun passing through your relationship house is holding up a mirror to your experiences, and to your process of emerging from the shell you’re crawling out of. Mirrors give some information and they provide a perspective, though they are not always accurate. For example, they reverse the image you have of yourself. Make sure you factor that into anything that seems to be showing itself as an image of you. Also, you might be cautious about getting distracted by shiny objects. The direction of your flow of awareness is within. You have been through some significant changes the past two or three weeks, which are the product of much momentum that has gathered over the past few years. It is a fair statement that the majority of the work is behind you. Yet you are in a crucial finishing phase right now, where completion is of the essence. The new elements of your psyche and state of being are already emerging — yet you have something important from the past to complete, and about four months to do so.

AQUARIUS — The concept of “inner work” is elusive in a world where there is no longer a firm concept of “inner,” meaning, the space of awareness within a person where nobody else can enter. The work that would go on there might be toil or a grieving process or coming to terms with some element of who you are. It is also in this space that new evolutions of yourself are born, and that is what’s happening to you now. You are being reborn, from within. Any pressure you may feel moving around in a remote corner of your soul is connected with this. Yet it’s unlikely to be so subtle: your chart describes you as wanting to burst out of yourself, crack your shell and live openly and freely in the world. That may happen, though you’re now involved in a sensitive element of the work that simply must be focused inwardly. As the Sun enters your opposite sign Leo, don’t let anyone distract you from this.

PISCES — You are in a stage of your growth where your inner values must match your publicly expressed ones. There are terms for this, such as “right livelihood” and “ethical business model” and others. Those are like the toy replica of the thing you’re really doing, which is the challenging work of being true to yourself and those around you, through and through. This does not involve meeting political standards or, for that matter, any external requirement other than participating. The rules you follow, the guidelines, your personal code, come from you and are a reflection of who you are. As part of this, understand that you have the power to deceive, and the means to abuse your influence, whether in ways large or small. And whatever people may say (and some will definitely speak up), you are the ultimate evaluator of your reality and of your influence on the world around you. There is a simple way to handle this whole scenario, which is to stay true to yourself at all times under all circumstances: no double standards. There is one of you, and that is that.