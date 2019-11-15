Piikani Nation to Build New Travel Centre in Southern Alberta

A ground-turning ceremony was held on October 7th on the site of the future travel centre on the Piikani Nation, at Brocket, northeast of Pincher Creek. The ceremony included a tradition blessing.

The first phase is expected to be completed by August 2020 and will be comprised of a gas station and small deli. Phase two will begin once phase one is completed.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the Piikani Nation,” Councillor Riel Houle said, “There is a high volume of traffic that passes through our reserve daily. I think it is time we start benefiting from that,” he added.