  • November 15, 2019
  • Last Update November 14, 2019 1:48 pm
  • Alberta, Canada

Piikani Nation to Build New Travel Centre in Southern Alberta

Home - Lifestyle - Piikani Nation to Build New Travel Centre in Southern Alberta
Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 6 hours ago
0 39 Less than a minute

A ground-turning ceremony was held on October 7th on the site of the future travel centre on the Piikani Nation, at Brocket, northeast of Pincher Creek. The ceremony included a tradition blessing.

The first phase is expected to be completed by August 2020 and will be comprised of a gas station and small deli. Phase two will begin once phase one is completed.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the Piikani Nation,” Councillor Riel Houle said, “There is a high volume of traffic that passes through our reserve daily. I think it is time we start benefiting from that,” he added.

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Lifestyle

CN Sponsoring Transportation of a Historic Piece of…

  • November 14, 2019
Lifestyle

Remembrance Day: Statement from Premier Kenney

  • November 14, 2019
Grassroots

Christmas at the Gallery

  • November 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *