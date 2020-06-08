Philippine Heritage Month: Minister Aheer

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women issued the following statement on Philippine Heritage Month:

“In June, we celebrate the rich history, living arts, dance and traditions of Filipino Canadians in Alberta. The first wave of Filipino immigrants to Alberta arrived in the 1980s, and we are honoured to recognize a community that gives so much to the multicultural fabric of this province.

“Filipino Canadians have proudly shared their culture with Albertans through events such as Fiesta Filipino and the Heritage Festival. This sharing of traditions has ensured that Filipino heritage is deeply woven into Alberta’s cultural tapestry.

“On June 12, people of Filipino heritage will celebrate the anniversary of the Philippine Declaration of Independence.

“The past few months have been difficult for all Albertans, and finding connection in our heritage and traditions is a way to remember that we are not alone.

“Our province is stronger, more resilient and more beautiful because of our rich cultural diversity. The more we share our stories, the better we understand our similarities and can work together to build a better province for all.”