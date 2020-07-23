Peacekeeper Park in Calgary, Alberta, features a bronze statue and a Wall of Honour that commemorate Canadian peacekeeping missions and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives.

Peacekeeper Park is located at 3031 Dallaire Ave SW.

“Izzy” dolls

The statue depicts a Canadian peacekeeper giving an “Izzy” doll to a child. The “Izzy” doll is named after Mark Isfeld, whose mother crocheted small dolls for him to give to local children while on patrols during his tour. Isfeld’s name is on the wall of the park, as he was killed by a landmine in Croatia on June 21, 1994.

Photo: Courtesy of the Canada Lands Company

Mission wall

The park also features a Mission Wall which lists all the United Nations missions that Canadians have been involved in. At the time of its construction in 2004, it was believed that the Wall of Honour would have enough space to add names for 60 years. When it was time to include Canadian fatalities from the mission in Afghanistan, the wall was quickly populated and efforts were initiated to install a second wall to accommodate the growing list of soldiers to be commemorated.

A serene location

The 1.85 acre Peacekeeper Park is located in Garrison Green, the redeveloped Lincoln Park, which was formerly part of Canadian Forces Base Calgary and, during the Second World War, had been an airfield for the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. After the base closed in 1998, the Canada Lands Company (CLC) was tasked with redeveloping the land.

Peacekeepers memorialized

The streets in Garrison Green were initially named after the places where Canadian troops had served on peacekeeping missions and they were now to be renamed to reflect Lincoln Park’s history as an airfield during the Second World War. As the land was redeveloped, a decision was made that the streets in Garrison Green would be named after Canadian peacekeepers. The Calgary chapter of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping proposed 16 names, of which 13 were chosen.

Inscription on memorial

PEACEKEEPERS PARK

Since the end of the Second World War, Canada has developed a strong peacekeeping tradition. At its heart are the military personnel who served their nation in its endeavour to assist people affected by war. These individuals serve their country and the world community through their dedication to international peace and security. This park is a tribute to Canada’s Peacekeepers.

Peacekeepers Park includes three elements – the Wall of Honour, the Mission Wall and the bronze sculpture. The Wall of Honour commemorates the Fallen Peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their loss holds true as a symbol of the Canadian will to make the world a better place for all. The second wall lists the Peacekeeping missions in which Canada has participated. The walls provide a testament to the sacrifices and perseverance required to ensure peace.

The bronze sculpture shows an armed Canadian soldier offering an ‘Izzy’ doll to a little girl. During many of their missions, Canada’s Peacekeepers have been struck by the object poverty and suffering of those less fortunate, especially the children. This sculpture epitomizes the dual role of Canadian Peacekeepers in providing both professional military intervention and compassion.

The Peacekeepers

We Will Remember Them.

Presented to Canada’s Peacekeepers and The City of Calgary by Canada Lands Company CLC Limited on Peackeepers Day, 9 August 2004.

Conflicts related to this memorial

Rwanda 1993 – 1996

Balkans 1991 – present

Gulf War 1990 – 1991

Cyprus 1960 – present

Source: Veterans Affairs Canada