Passing of Bob Clark: Statement from Premier Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the passing of former Alberta Minister, Bob Clark:

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Bob Clark, a great Albertan and legendary figure in Alberta politics.

“Bob was born and raised in Central Alberta, where he was elected to the legislature in 1960 as the youngest MLA, at 23 years of age. He went on to serve with distinction as Minister for Youth and Minister of Education.

“Following the election of the Lougheed government, Bob became Leader of the Opposition in 1973, and continued to represent the constituency of Olds-Didsbury until 1981. As both a government and opposition member, Bob was respected by members of all parties, and was considered a true gentleman with a real heart for public service.

“That same dedication to Alberta led him to serve as the province’s first ever ethics commissioner, and later the first privacy and information commissioner. He volunteered in countless roles, including for three terms as chairman of the board of Olds College, and chairman of the board of the Alberta Junior A Hockey League.

“He was always a passionate voice for his constituents, agriculture, and our parliamentary institutions.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I offer my sincere condolences to Bob Clark’s family, loved ones and friends, and the entire community of Olds at this time of loss.”