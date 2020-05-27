  • May 27, 2020
  • Alberta, Canada
Paramedic Services Week: Minister Shandro

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on National Paramedic Services Week:   

“Today, I want to recognize and thank the more than 9,000 courageous men and women who provide paramedic services to Albertans across the province, and their families who support them.

“When Albertans need them, paramedics are there – offering care, compassion and life-saving knowledge in times of crisis.

“National Paramedic Services Week runs from May 24 to May 30, and this year’s theme is Pandemic: Paramedics on the Front Line.

“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic together, every day is a critical situation for our emergency responders. Paramedics are providing essential support to Alberta’s pandemic response – helping to keep us all safe, while serving on the front line.

“During National Paramedic Services Week, I encourage all Albertans to show their support of our paramedics by following the public health guidelines. We need to be there for them too. Please thank them by keeping yourselves, our paramedics and their families, safe.”

