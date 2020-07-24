Ophthalmologists’ Call to Opt-out of AMA: Minister Shandro

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on the request from the Eye Physicians and Surgeons Association of Alberta to negotiate directly with government:

“Today, the Eye Physicians and Surgeons Association of Alberta (EPSAA) issued a news release calling on the Government of Alberta to negotiate with a group of physicians other than the Alberta Medical Association (AMA).

“The past few months have been trying and difficult, and I understand why there is frustration and a desire to seek new solutions.

“The previous government appointed the AMA as the exclusive representative of physicians in legislation in 2018. In order to negotiate with a different group of physicians, that legislation would need to be amended.

“As I have said from the start, I am willing to meet with any group of physicians who have suggestions on how to hold spending to current levels and avoid cost overruns. I look forward to meeting with the EPSAA in the coming days.

“I want to thank Dr. Vikram Lekhi, president of the EPSAA and current president of the Alberta Medical Association’s Section of Ophthalmology, for contributing publicly to this important discussion.”

Related information