On-It Set to Resume Calgary to Banff/Canmore Service

On-It Regional Transit set to resume weekend and holiday shuttle service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore on June 26th!

CALGARY, AB – The popular On-It Regional Transit weekend and holiday shuttle service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore will resume service on a limited schedule starting Friday, June 26, 2020. Ticket sales opened on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Canadian tourism industry normally sees millions of international visitors in the summer months. With borders still closed and other travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, On-It expects to see more local and regional riders than usual.

“On-It is excited to once again offer this important transit service,” says On-It’s Director, Craig Loose. “When making the decision as to whether service would resume this year we felt a sense of obligation to continue doing our part to support the ongoing efforts to reduce vehicle congestion in Banff National Park. With the anticipated increase in local tourism, it is more important than ever before for people to leave their vehicles at home and let us do the driving!”

With the health and safety of passengers, customers, and staff as a top priority, On-It has implemented enhanced cleaning and safety initiatives. A few notable changes include:

Mandatory face masks for all passengers, with single-use non-medical masks available for purchase for those who don’t have their own

Physical distancing guidelines will be in place during the entire rider experience, from check-in to disembarkment

Thorough sanitation of buses and all high contact areas prior to each trip

Hand sanitizer available on all buses for passenger and staff use

In 2019, over 20,000 people used the service from May to September. This year’s service will run from June 26, 2020 to September 13, 2020.One-way trips from and to Calgary will be $10.00 in each direction.

On-It riders can transfer for no charge to any local Roam Transit route within the Town of Canmore and Town of Banff. Roam takes visitors to destinations such as the Banff Gondola and walking trails around Tunnel Mountain and the Cave and Basin National Historic Site. On-It riders also have the option to connect to Roam’s Lake Louise service for only $10 each way.

With both Banff Avenue and Canmore Main Street closed to traffic in the downtown area this summer, the towns have made it easier than ever for people to practice physical distancing while exploring.

Details about the shuttle service, including schedules, stops, and fares are available at:

http://onitregionaltransit.ca/calgarybanff-service