Okotoks Water Spray Park Open with COVID-19 Public Health Orders

The spray park re-opened on July 6. To comply with COVID-19 public health orders, please be aware of the following changes and information.

Visiting the Spray Park

Prevention starts with awareness. Be informed on how you can protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Please respect and follow these measures to ensure your safety and the safety of others while visiting the Spray Park. Please respect the rules. The spray park is subject to closure if these safety measures are not followed.

Please sanitize hands upon entering & exiting

Stay home if you are sick

Clean picnic table before & after use; bring own wipes

Practice physical distancing; stay in cohorts

No public washrooms available at this time

Water fountain is closed, please bring your own water

No more than 100 people at once; keep visit to 1 hr

For more Town facility re-opening information, click here.

Season of Operation

The park is typically open Victoria Day weekend through to Labour Day weekend (weather permitting). However, occasionally the spray park will be closed due to maintenance or repairs, so it is best to check the drop-in schedule for any changes in scheduling.

Hours

During seasonal operation the park is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. when the temperature is above 20º C. Please note, the park will occasionally be closed for inclement weather including excess wind and during lightning storms.

About the Spray Park

The Okotoks spray park has been designed as a “Closed Loop” water recycling system. Water from the features is collected, filtered, disinfected and reused. Other than replacing the small amount lost due to evaporation and “splash out” this park recycles all its water. Because the water is in a closed system it is regulated by the same public health rules as a swimming pool. You can enjoy the park guilt and worry free!

How does the closed loop water recycling system work?

Spray Park Schematic

Park Rules

No pets allowed

Respect the rights of others

Do not run in the spray park

Please wear proper footwear

No glass (or similar objects) allowed

Children under 12 must be supervised by a responsible adult

No skateboards, rollerblades or bicycles allowed

Please report vandalism or problems to Okotoks Recreation Centre staff.