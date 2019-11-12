Okotoks: Water and Ice Safety Tips

Storm Retention Pond Safety

Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement would like to remind residents that there is a real danger of falling through the ice on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River due to changing water levels. Water quality and changing weather conditions, ice quality and thickness can be significantly reduced. Storm pond water/ice contact is prohibited. It is dangerous to walk, play or skate on any open bodies of water.

Bylaw 22-12 8.1 A BYLAW OF THE TOWN OF OKOTOKS IN THE PROVINCE OF ALBERTA TO REGULATE THE USE OF OPEN SPACES AND RECREATION FACILITIES

No person shall enter, wade, swim or skate, in or upon a storm water pond located within the Town.

No person shall: a) jump, dive, or otherwise propel themselves, from or off any amenity into a storm water pond within the Town; b) affix or secure themselves to any structure or amenity for the purposes of water play in a storm water pond located within the Town.

Ice Safety in Winter

Ice may look solid, but because of the way it melts, it will dramatically weaken even as it retains its thickness. When water freezes, minerals in the water make vertical veins in the ice. Referred to as candelling, these veins melt faster than the rest of the ice, resulting in vertical channels that allows the ice to weaken in these channels. Ice that could support a truck in the middle of January will crumble with the weight of a child when the temperatures hover around freezing.

If someone has fallen through the ice:

Call 911

Yell for help

If you are on the weak ice, slowly lie down to distribute your weight and crawl or roll away from the broken or cracked area

Do NOT step on the ice. If you see someone fall through the ice, keep your distance as the ice may not be thick enough to hold you up

Call out to the person who has fallen in and tell them to grab as far up onto the edge of the ice as he/she can and to start kicking their feet like they are swimming. The kicking motion will help keep the person afloat and it is possible that the person may be able to swim right up onto the ice.