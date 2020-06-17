Okotoks Reverse Parade Coming June 20

The Town is pleased to announce that this year’s parade will be a unique take on a classic event! Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the traditional parade will now be a reverse-parade!

Instead of the parade making its way through town, residents will tour the town in their own vehicles to take in the floats and décor. Anyone interested in creating a display, painting their windows or decorating a car can register through an online form.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to generate more positive spirit in our community while being able to reimagine a beloved Town event for all to enjoy,” said Zach Adams, community events specialist.

On Saturday, June 20, from 11 am to 4 pm, residents are invited to tour around town and take in all the wonderful floats that participating Okotoks businesses and organizations are working hard to create. The Town encourages everyone to decorate their own car, and even dress up in a costume!

Remember that health and safety is still a priority so everyone is reminded to please continue to follow public health orders including maintaining proper physical distance and adhering to gathering restrictions.

Watch for parade map coming soon.