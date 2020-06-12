Okotoks RCMP Respond to head on Collision on Highway 2

Foothills County, AB – On June 12, 2020 at approximately 12:25 a.m. Okotoks RCMP responded to a head on collision with serious injuries on Highway 2 between Okotoks and Calgary.

A 4 door sedan was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a minivan travelling southbound along Highway 2. The driver of the minivan was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the four door sedan was airlifted to hospital by STARS and is in critical condition. The driver of the sedan was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police had traffic diverted for several hours along the highway, but the roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.