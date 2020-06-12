  • June 12, 2020
  • Last Update June 12, 2020 12:09 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Respond to head on Collision on Highway 2

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 4 hours ago
0 23 Less than a minute

Foothills County, AB – On June 12, 2020 at approximately 12:25 a.m. Okotoks RCMP responded to a head on collision with serious injuries on Highway 2 between Okotoks and Calgary.

A 4 door sedan was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a minivan travelling southbound along Highway 2. The driver of the minivan was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the four door sedan was airlifted to hospital by STARS and is in critical condition. The driver of the sedan was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police had traffic diverted for several hours along the highway, but the roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

You can share this post!

Related Articles

RCMP Updates

Raymond/Magrath RCMP Investigate Drownings and Search for Missing…

  • June 12, 2020
RCMP Updates

Statement from Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki: RCMP Members…

  • June 11, 2020
RCMP Updates

Cochrane RCMP Investigate Fatal Paragliding Accident

  • June 10, 2020

Leave a Reply