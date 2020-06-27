Okotoks RCMP Receive Call for Help to Assist in Water Rescue of a 7-year-old Boy

Okotoks, Alta. – On June 26, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Okotoks RCMP received a call for help for a 7-year old boy who needed to be rescued from the Sheep River, in the southeast section of Okotoks. Two adult civilians, one male and one female, entered the river to rescue the boy. Two persons, the 7-year old boy and the male adult were taken downstream due to the fast moving water. The adult male was able to safely reach a sand berm, assist the 7-year old and await further help.

Okotoks RCMP and Municipal Enforcement attended the scene. One RCMP officer and one Municipal Enforcement officer entered and crossed the fast moving river with floatation bags. Okotoks Fire Department and Alberta Emergency Medical Services also attended the scene to assist in the rescue. All persons rescued were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Thanks to a quick response by everyone involved, all three people have safely been rescued.

Okotoks RCMP are advising the water is fast moving, still quite cold and are advising the public to stay away from the riverbank this weekend.