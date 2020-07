Foothills County, Alta. – At 5:11 a.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue E. near Okotoks, Alta.

The south bound lanes of Highway 2 have been reduced to one lane near 306 Avenue E. while the Okotoks RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

The RCMP are requesting motorists to slow down in the area.

Further information will be released once it becomes available.