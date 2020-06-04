Okotoks RCMP Investigating Single Vehicle Rollover

Okotoks, Alta. – On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at approximately 5:45 pm, the Okotoks RCMP and local Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle roll over on Highway 2A north of Riverside Drive. The vehicle lost contact with the road surface and rolled over into the median. The single vehicle occupant sustained minor injuries as a result of the vehicle rolling and was transported by ground ambulance to the area hospital. No one else was involved in the collision.

Traffic flowing along Highway 2A was not impacted by this incident.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen or heard this collision are asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.