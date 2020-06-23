Okotoks Facilities Will Open July 6

The Town has immediately started the process to re-open its facilities after the provincial announcement that Stage Two of the relaunch will take effect June 12.

The Town anticipates that areas of the Recreation Centre, including the pool, spray park and some ice surfaces at Pason Centennial Arenas will be open by July 6.

“There is a lot of work to do before we can open the doors to the public, and residents need to be aware that the facilities will look and feel very different from past summers,” said Susan Laurin, director of Community Services.

Some of the changes users can expect include a decrease in the number and types of programs or activities being offered, restrictions on the maximum number of participants and modified hours of operation at all the facilities.

Over the next four weeks, the Town will be recalling staff who were temporarily laid off, completing staff training on new procedures needed to meet health and safety requirements, contacting user groups and getting the buildings ready for use.

At this time the recreation centre will not be able to answer phone inquiries about any programs, such as swimming lessons. All programs are being reviewed to determine how they will need to be adjusted to meet health and safety requirements. The Town will share more information as it becomes available.

The Town also plans to re-open sports fields and ball diamonds by June 20. This means that sports teams can play in region-only cohorts of up to 50 players. The Town has already contacted user groups and will begin taking bookings June 19 for a limited number of ball diamonds and sports fields. Those interested in booking a field should check the field status on the Town’s website at www.okotoks.ca/fieldstatus.

Limited summer daycamp programs will also be offered, beginning in July, with online registration starting June 16. The daycamps, which are open to children aged 5 to 14, will be located at the Foothills Centennial Centre this year in order to meet Alberta Health Services public health orders.

Amenities at all facilities will be opened using a phased approach to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff and to balance community demand with fiscal responsibility. Amenities will be expanded as demand increases and the Town is able to allocate resources.

The Town thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as staff work out the details of re-opening facilities and amenities. More information will be posted as it becomes available.