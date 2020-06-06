Okotoks Art Gallery and Museum Re-Opening Update

Watch for the Okotoks Art Gallery and Okotoks Museum to re-open their doors on Wednesday, June 17. You’ll notice some changes, there will be modified hours and some areas will remain closed, but they are excited to welcome you back! The Museum will be hosting exhibits as usual, while the Okotoks Art Gallery is excited to announce it will be hosting a Members’ Show and Sale to support local artists.

Please watch the Town website for more details around hours and new guidelines for visiting closer to the open date. In the meantime, the culture team continues to offer programs and tours virtually – visit the Okotoks Culture Facebook page or visit okotoksculture.ca to see what’s coming up.