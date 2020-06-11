Oilfields Recycling Centre Re-opening June 18

We are pleased to announce the re-opening of the Oilfields Recycling Centre on June 18, operating under reduced hours and strict regulations.

The Facility will be open to the public Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 11:30 am to 4pm for the first month of operations. This will allow staff to process the excessively large volumes of materials expected.

The facility will be reconfigured to ensure the safety of patrons and staff and to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Directional arrows will be painted on the floor, two metres spacing indicators will be placed at the entrance, and access will be limited to one person per household.

Facility users are asked to adhere to the following:

• Pre-sort materials prior to arrival to the facility to ensure the most efficient service is provided.

• Follow parking and vehicle access directions; the parking lot will be barricaded in a manner to allow safe access and egress from the facility.

• Plastics are not accepted at this time. There is a higher risk of COVID contamination on plastic materials and there is currently no market for the product.

• Comply with staff directives

• Maintain two metres minimum distancing between persons

Residents are asked to visit the Recycling Centre only when necessary. And to please be patient and respectful of others and the rules implemented.