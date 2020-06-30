  • June 30, 2020
  • Last Update June 29, 2020 2:10 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Oilfields High School 2020 Graduating Class

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 21 mins ago
0 24 Less than a minute

*photos courtesy of Oilfields High School except where noted

Oilfields High School Grad Ceremony June 25, 2020
Oilfields High School

Congratulations Graduates of 2020 Oilfield High School from Town of Turner Valley!

The community celebrates your success and perseverance in these challenging circumstances. You will shape the world and the world will shape you so be kind, be courteous, and be safe. Enjoy your celebrations and embrace those that helped you get here.

Town of Black Diamond

C. Ian McLaren shared this photo of the grad ceremony:

Foothills School Division:

The Class of 2020 is already making history! Grads, you are resilient, you are strong, you are growing into independence, and you are able to overcome the obstacles that life may place before you. You have demonstrated this most recently as your school year was turned upside down, and you persevered. On behalf of Foothills School Division, we wish you all the best in your future.

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announced

  • June 29, 2020
Lifestyle

Why We Need to Learn to Live with…

  • June 29, 2020
Grassroots

Black Diamond Will Reward Local Shopping for Canada…

  • June 29, 2020

Leave a Reply