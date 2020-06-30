Oilfields High School 2020 Graduating Class

*photos courtesy of Oilfields High School except where noted

Oilfields High School Grad Ceremony June 25, 2020

Oilfields High School

Congratulations Graduates of 2020 Oilfield High School from Town of Turner Valley!

The community celebrates your success and perseverance in these challenging circumstances. You will shape the world and the world will shape you so be kind, be courteous, and be safe. Enjoy your celebrations and embrace those that helped you get here.

Town of Black Diamond

C. Ian McLaren shared this photo of the grad ceremony:

Foothills School Division:

The Class of 2020 is already making history! Grads, you are resilient, you are strong, you are growing into independence, and you are able to overcome the obstacles that life may place before you. You have demonstrated this most recently as your school year was turned upside down, and you persevered. On behalf of Foothills School Division, we wish you all the best in your future.