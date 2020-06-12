Ode to Our Volunteers & Our Community

by Della Dickie

Volunteer Firemen go door to door

Collecting donations of food,

Then to the Foodbank to drop it all off

Bringing with them their bright, happy moods.



There is nothing quite like the sight and sound

Of the volunteer Girl- and Boy-Scouts,

Assisting the Firemen and sorting the food,

Busy helping the Foodbank out.



These Scouts, for the two busy evenings,

Go to work on the donated food

Many hours are spent separating it all

They have a ‘help-someone-out’ attitude.



Their voices, it seems, get louder each minute

As they move back-and-forth with great clatter

They find the right box to put the food in

Back and forth, they all constantly chatter.



A coffee, a tea or juice and a snack

Each night when their hard work is through

Helps to pick up their energy level a bit

But we’re all feeling quite weary too



Our grand volunteers all share the load.

You will find there’s not one who will shirk,

And it all goes to prove, as the old saying goes,

Many hands always make lighter work.



The Foodbank is thankful for all volunteers

And the generous folks in our towns

And we’re so very grateful for all Firemen

Who have never, not once, let us down.



Our Clients, God bless them, will have food on their plates

Neighbours help neighbours; that’s CARING, first-rate!

*This was originally shared via the Oilfields Food Bank in 2017.