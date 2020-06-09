Nooks & Crannies Festival Returns to Downtown Okotoks this Summer

Nooks & Crannies is a festival where artists create temporary site-specific installations in downtown Okotoks. This art festival sees artists repurpose and animate forgotten places with ‘forgotten’ materials, bringing public art to forgotten corners of downtown Okotoks. Individual artists and teams use recycled products to create installations that raise environmental awareness, animate spaces, and entertain audiences. This year, the festival will run from July 18 to August 22.

Deadline to apply is Friday, June 19 at 11:59pm.

What are we looking for?

We seek proposals from artists to create temporary public art installations in the forgotten nooks and crannies in downtown Okotoks, Alberta. Because the materials used in all installations will be recyclable items from the Okotoks Eco Centre, environmental awareness and sustainability will be key themes. While not required of all accepted artists, our jury will favour artist proposals that include a public engagement or collaboration component. We’d like to see engagement with community members and/or community groups (i.e. schools, seniors centres, community organizations and/or local businesses). In your application, please clearly state that you will work or are willing to work with, team up with or lead a local group.

Proposals must be received by Friday, June 19, 11:59pm.

How to Submit

Please submit the following:

Contact information including name, phone number, mailing address and email; also include website and social media

Category into which you are submitting: professional, accomplished, hobbyist, youth.

CV—maximum 1 page

Artist Statement for Professional & Accomplished artists—maximum 250 words

Images of up to 5 previous artworks. These may be of previous public artworks or artworks related to the proposed project. Images must be JPEGs, minimum 300dpi and maximum 25MB.

Corresponding image list including title, date, artistic medium, size and location (if applicable)

Description of the proposed installation including: Written proposal—maximum 500 words If you are part of a team or willing to collaborate with a local group, please outline how you envision the collaboration—maximum 200 words A design, model, sketch, or description of the proposed installation Required materials for proposed installation (the materials used must be taken from the below list and or materials that you will retain at the end of the festival; the selection committee has the right to reject any materials that do not follow these requirements)



Okotoks Culture and Heritage will work with accepted artists to select the most fitting location for their installation. Please refer to the 2019 Locations to see examples of potential sites.

Who Creates the Art?

We have places for all sorts of artists. There are four categories of submission. All artists/artist teams choose whichever category they feel they best fit. Remember that the competition stiffens as you move up in category. And remember, that team applications in any category are encouraged.

Participating artists will have the opportunity to collect recyclable materials from the Okotoks Eco Centre in the month prior to installation. Installation dates will be announced shortly.

Nooks and Crannies only accepts submissions from Alberta artists. There is no funding for accommodation or food. If you’re applying from outside the Okotoks area and will need accommodations, let us know. We’ll put a call out to see if we can find you an inexpensive place to stay or maybe even a billet in someone’s home for a couple of nights.

Professional Artists

These artists make a living through art. They don’t sell the odd painting, they’ve built their entire career from art; it’s what they do and who they are. These artists will be paid installation fees of $750 per installation. Maximum of five sites.

An impartial jury will select Professional artists based on their resume, design, model or sketch, and description.

Accomplished Artists

These artists make art because they have to, or love to. They are prolific creators who may – or may not – sell art on a regular basis. Their house and their friends’ houses may be filled with their art. They are great or good artists but art does not

support them financially. They may be studying art in school. They may have had a few gallery exhibits. These artists will be paid an honorarium of $500 per installation. Maximum of five sites.

An impartial jury will select our Accomplished artists based on their resume design, model or sketch and description.

Hobbyist Artists

Maybe you draw for fun or occasionally paint or sometimes make a sculpture or once in a while take a pretty cool photo. This category is for those who like the idea of creating a piece of temporary public art. They are excited to be part of the community that makes Okotoks a bold and eclectic place to live. Materials and an honorarium of $250. Maximum of five sites.

Culture & Heritage staff will select our Hobbyist artists based on design, model or sketch.

Youth Artists

This category is open for high school or junior high students. It’s a chance to build your portfolio, have a public exhibit, express yourself through art and have a bit of beginning-of-the-summer fun. Materials and an honorarium of $75. Maximum of five sites.

Culture & Heritage staff will select our Youth artists based on design, model or sketch.

Artists must ensure:

All materials used must be provided by the artist or the Okotoks Eco Centre

Artwork does not pose any risk to the public. Artwork must not fall or blow over (art will require tie-downs and/or weights), must not have sharp edges or be made of anything that can break or shatter. Submissions will be judged on safety and stability. Upon completion, each installation will be inspected by the town to make certain that they meet safety requirements; should an artwork not meet these requirements, the artist is required to make changes to ensure safety and stability. If an installation does have problems throughout the summer, the artist must repair it or it will be removed prematurely.

Doorways and walkways are not blocked; no installations can be under stairs.

At the end of the festival all artists must recycle their artwork. Recycling bins will be available on site.

If artists choose to keep their creation, artwork must be removed on the scheduled date. Transportation and removal is the responsibility of the artist.

Please note: Artwork may be damaged or vandalized throughout the summer. Should this happen, it is the artist’s responsibility to repair or remove the artwork as soon as possible.

All artists and teams will be required to take an OH&S orientation prior to installation.Please note:

Copyright for artworks remains with the artists. If artists choose to keep their creation, artwork must be removed by August 23rd. Transportation and removal is the responsibility of the artist.