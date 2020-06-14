Non-medical Masks Available to Albertans

Albertans can now access 20 million free, non-medical face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

People can visit one of almost 600 A&W, McDonald’s Canada, or Tim Hortons drive-thrus in the province to receive four non-medical masks. Masks are free and no purchase is necessary.

Albertans are encouraged to pick up masks for family members and friends, especially those who may not be able to get to a drive-thru, to reduce traffic. Masks are being distributed on the honour system, and people are asked to respect the limit of one package of four masks per Albertan to ensure everyone who wants masks can get them.

Masks have also been provided to many municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis Settlements, and local agencies. This includes rural and remote communities that do not have access to a partner restaurant drive-thru and are developing their own distribution plans.

To learn more, visit alberta.ca/masks.

This initiative is part of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy to safely reduce public health restrictions and reopen our economy. For more information, visit alberta.ca/RelaunchStrategy.

“We’re proud to be the first province in Canada to support residents with free masks for use in situations where physical distancing may not be possible. Thank you to our restaurant partners, franchise owners and staff members, who are volunteering their time and effort to distribute these masks.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

“Our restaurants have done a great job behind the scenes, getting ready to help distribute masks in communities across Alberta. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of Albertans at our drive-thrus in the coming days.”Susan Senecal, president and CEO, A&W Canada

“At McDonald’s Canada, we continue to be inspired by the ways Canadians come together to take care of each other.?The opportunity to partner with the Alberta government on this initiative is another way for us to show our commitment to the communities we serve. Our restaurant teams are ready to distribute non-medical masks effectively and safely to all Albertans.”Jeff Kroll, restaurant support officer and COVID Response lead, McDonald’s Canada

“Throughout the pandemic, the 1,500 Tim Hortons owners across Canada have been eagerly supporting their communities and stepping up to answer calls for assistance. Our restaurant owners in Alberta and their team members are eager to participate in this important program to distribute masks to Albertans. Personally, I feel very proud of our owners in Alberta, and their commitment to serve their communities. There was no hesitation to take part in this, only excitement to contribute to such an important initiative.”Mike Hancock, chief operating officer, Tim Hortons

Quick facts

About 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 kilometres of these drive-thrus.

Mask use is not mandatory; they are an option for situations where maintaining a distance of two metres is not possible.

This program is intended to supplement an individual’s efforts to acquire non-medical masks. Albertans who wish to use non-medical masks are encouraged to purchase their own supply from local retailers in addition to using those provided by government.

Masks are being provided to seniors facilities and organizations that support vulnerable populations for distribution to their residents, clients and program members. These masks are not available to the general public.

The cities of Edmonton and Calgary have each been supplied 500,000 masks, and will be responsible for distributing them mainly through their transit operations.

Planning is underway to supply masks to places of worship across Alberta.

Plans to distribute another 20 million masks are being developed.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks are available at alberta.ca/masks.

