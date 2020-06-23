Noah and Olivia Most Popular Baby Names in 2019

Noah was the most popular name for baby boys in Alberta in 2019, while Olivia continued to claim the top spot for baby girls.

Alberta families welcomed 51,598 babies in 2019 – 26,328 boys and 25,270 girls. Noah returned as the most popular boy’s name for the second time in three years, previously topping the list in 2017. For the sixth year in a row, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name.

Other popular names for boys were Liam, Oliver, Ethan and Jack, while Charlotte, Sophia, Emma and Ava rounded out the top five names for girls.

“One of the most memorable moments for me as a new father was when my wife and I chose the name for our son last fall. Choosing a name for your child is fun and exciting. I want to congratulate all new parents in Alberta and reassure them, as well as Albertans expecting a child in the near future, that we are working every day to make sure your children have a great future in a strong Alberta.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

Of the 13,718 different names recorded in 2019, some Alberta parents seem to have been inspired by popular culture, such as Game of Thrones (Khaleesi, Sansa, Brienne), Lord of the Rings (Arwen, Eowyn, Theoden), and Marvel comics (Loki, Rogue, Xavier-Charles).

Some Alberta parents also selected names referencing Greek (Artemis, Apollo, Persephone, Zeus) and Roman (Juno, Mars, Venus, Neptune) mythology, while others chose names referring to geographic locations (Arizona, Memphis, Salem, Jerusalem).

Quick facts

Notable changes to the 2019 lists: Hannah reappeared on the Top 10 girls’ names list for the first time since 2014. Logan dropped to 12th place on the boys’ names list after appearing in the top five in 2017 and 2018. Harper dropped to 16th place on the girls’ names list after placing seventh in 2018.

The highest annual birth count in Alberta remains 56,744, which was recorded in 2015.

Parents have up to one year to register their child’s birth. As a result, the 2019 list of baby names and birth statistics may change slightly.

Alberta’s top baby boy names

(In brackets is the number of children with each name)

Place Boy Names (2019) Boy Names (2018) Boy Names (2017) Boy Names (2016) 1 Noah (275) Liam (225) Noah (250) Liam (277) 2 Liam (234) Oliver (212) Liam (244) Benjamin (252) 3 Oliver (225) Noah (199) Benjamin (229) Lucas (247) 4 Ethan (213) Ethan (188) Logan (226) Oliver (230) 5 Jack (198) Logan (182)Lucas (182) Lucas (216) Noah (228) 6 William (185) Jacob (181) William (213) William (213) 7 Lucas (174) William (178) Ethan (192) Ethan (205) 8 Owen (167) Benjamin (176) Oliver (190) Jack (197) 9 Benjamin (163) Jack (167) Jack (189) Lincoln (192) 10 Jacob (162) Alexander (158)James (158) Jacob (178) Owen (189)

Alberta’s top baby girl names

(In brackets is the number of children with each name)

Place Girl Names (2019) Girl Names (2018) Girl Names (2017) Girl Names (2016) 1 Olivia (229) Olivia (235) Olivia (236) Olivia (292) 2 Charlotte (188) Emma (230) Emma (215) Emma (249) 3 Sophia (181) Charlotte (175) Charlotte (187) Sophia (215) 4 Emma (178) Emily (164) Ava (184)Sophia (184) Ava (207) 5 Ava (161) Ava (161) Emily (159) Emily (187) 6 Amelia (159) Abigail (153) Abigail (154) Charlotte (180) 7 Emily (150) Harper (150) Amelia (149) Amelia (172) 8 Abigail (141) Sophia (146) Isabella (141) Abigail (171) 9 Hannah (137) Amelia (145) Aria (129)Chloe (129) Chloe (166) 10 Elizabeth (124) Elizabeth (130) Lily (127) Aria (137)

