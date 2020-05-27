New Tool Available for Commercial Rent Feedback

The Alberta government is listening to entrepreneurs and landlords to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep businesses open and Albertans working.

Tenants and landlords can fill out a survey via alberta.ca to help gauge any challenges they may be experiencing while working together to develop a payment schedule, paying their rent, or meeting other financial obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Survey results will give government further insight into the types of issues businesses and landlords are experiencing and whether they have been able to access available supports. These insights will aid in determining whether additional measures are needed to support businesses struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect businesses and landlords to work together in a respectful and fair manner during this challenging time. We strongly encourage landlords to participate in the CECRA program and to be flexible and understanding of their tenants’ financial circumstances. We are asking businesses to pay their rent as fully and consistently as possible, if they can. This isn’t an easy time for anyone – but by working together, we will get through these tough times.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

The online survey, including alternative methods of submitting feedback by email or phone, can be found on the Commercial tenancy support feedback page.

Alberta has also joined other provinces, the territories and federal government in a program to help small businesses pay rent. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program will help give certainty to small businesses and relieve some of the financial stress businesses are facing. The program began accepting applications on May 25 and is administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Alberta has a comprehensive response to COVID-19 including measures to enhance physical distancing, screening and testing. Financial supports are helping Alberta families and businesses.

Quick facts

Many businesses have experienced a dramatic decrease in revenues, while other businesses have temporarily ceased operations as a result of COVID-19.

Rent and labour are two of the largest expenses for small businesses, typically accounting for 50 to 60 per cent of total operating expenses.

In 2016, Alberta businesses paid an average monthly rent of almost $650 million.

Related information