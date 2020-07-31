New Opportunities for Alberta’s Livestock Sector

Amendments to the Meat Inspection Regulation will cut red tape and provide Albertans with greater access to locally produced meat while maintaining food safety.

CL to R: Rancher and veterinarian Margitta Dziwenka, Minister Dreeshen and MLA Armstrong-Homeniuk announce changes to Alberta’s Meat Inspection Regulation.

These changes give operators more flexibility to meet legislated requirements and increase consumer access to high-quality local products.

“Alberta produces the world’s best beef, pork and poultry products, and Albertans want better access to these products. These common-sense changes will also provide new economic opportunities for Alberta ranchers and provincial abattoirs. Albertans value knowing where their food comes from and are proud to support local farm families.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

These amendments modernize Alberta’s Meat Inspection Regulations and align us with our partners in other provinces.

“I’m glad to have worked alongside Minister Dreeshen to support our Alberta beef producers, ranchers, local farms and their families. These are well-thought-out changes that reduce red tape, maintain safety standards and open up additional business opportunities in this sector.”Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction

“We have consulted extensively with industry and been responsive to their input, supporting producers and providing more options to consumers while protecting animal welfare in Alberta. The changes make new tools available for meat inspectors, like video pre-slaughter inspections, and provide increased options for licensed slaughter for personal use.”Keith Lehman, chief provincial veterinarian

The changes come as a result of consultation with industry and other stakeholders and include:

Increased licensing options for personal use slaughter. Consumers can now buy an animal direct from the farm and have the animal slaughtered on-site for their personal consumption.

Allowing provincially licensed meat facilities to salvage and sell meat by-products. As a result, abattoirs will be able to expand into markets that use meat by-products for human consumption, pet food and wildlife bait.

Allowing for video pre-slaughter inspections in emergency situations. Abattoirs won’t have to wait for an appointed inspector to arrive in person on-farm to perform an inspection if animal welfare is at stake.

“Alberta beef producers have been asking for increased processing capabilities for several years and this is a positive step forward to address the issue. We would like to thank Minister Dreeshen for these changes that will give consumers another option to purchase Alberta beef.”Kelly Smith-Fraser, chair, Alberta Beef Producers and Pine Lake rancher

“I applaud the amendments the government has made to the regulations, both as a veterinarian and a cow-calf producer. As a veterinarian, I feel that allowing video pre-slaughter inspections in emergency situations is a huge step forward for animal welfare. One of the changes I appreciate, in particular, as a cow/calf producer is the increased access to locally sourced meat products for consumers, while ensuring food safety.”Margitta Dziwenka, rancher and veterinarian

Since 1973, the Meat Inspection Regulation and the Meat Inspection Act have provided oversight for animal slaughter and meat processing in Alberta. The legislation also provides authority for abattoir and mobile butcher licensing.

