New Mask Requirement at YYC Starting June 17

#FlyHealthyYYC: All guests and staff must wear a mask or face covering inside the terminal

Calgary, Alberta (June 15, 2020) – As part of our continued response to COVID-19, The Calgary Airport Authority is bolstering already enhanced cleaning protocols and physical distancing guidance throughout the airport by introducing the mandatory requirement for all staff, passengers and essential visitors to wear a mask/face covering while in any public area of the Domestic or International Terminals. This new requirement is in addition to Transport Canada’s existing requirements to wear masks at screening checkpoints and during flight when they cannot physically distance from others.

“Our commitment to safety remains our top priority,” said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “As workers and travellers return to YYC we want them to trust that we remain focused on providing a safe and healthy airport to work at, to begin their journey or to welcome them home.”

As part of #FlyHealthyYYC, several enhanced measures are implemented to keep staff and guests safe at the airport, including:

• Physical distancing decals and signage to reinforce people stay two metres apart if possible.

• Additional cleaning for high-touch areas such as kiosks, check-in/boarding gates, handrails, seating, washrooms, baggage carts, escalators and moving sidewalks.

• More hand sanitizer stations in high traffic locations.

• Mandatory masks/face coverings.

• Support for government regulations such as Transport Canada’s airport temperature screening.

All staff, guests or essential visitors should come with their own mask/face covering, which is to be worn properly. Both medical and non-medical masks and face coverings are acceptable for all users. Click here for info on how to make your own face covering.

The airport is reminding staff, guests and visitors to only enter the building IF it is required to do so, for travel or imminent work. For passenger pick-up or drop off, it is recommended visitors don’t enter the airport and are encouraged to use our cellphone lot and curbside pick-up options.

For a seamless, mostly contactless airport experience, travellers are encouraged to:

• Check-in for your flight before coming to the airport, to limit touchpoints.

• Come to the airport at least two hours before your flight to prevent crowding at check-in or security.

• Bring a mask or face covering with you. If you can’t, masks are available for sale at:

o 7-Eleven store (Concourse C – Arrivals) pre-security;

o Hudson, Relay, Rundle Essentials post-security.

o Quantities may be limited.

More information is available, including exception criteria, at yyc.com/FlyHealthyYYC.







ABOUT THE CALGARY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta. The Calgary Airport Authority is responsible for the management, operation and development of YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport (YBW). YYC is an important economic engine for the city, region and province, which welcomed 18 million passengers in 2019, supporting more than 50,000 jobs and generating $8 billion of GDP annually in economic activity.