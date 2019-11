The Branding Committee of the Longview Economic Development Committee have been working on a new brand for the Village for several years. They presented the brand image to the Community at an Open House on Oct 22. They are looking for residents’ comments and input on the images through a survey sent out in the November utility bills. The image above is option #1, The image below is option #2

followed by option #3

The new image can be used on Signs, brochures, clothing, etc.