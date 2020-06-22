National Indigenous Peoples Day: Minister Wilson

Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson issued the following statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“Today, Albertans join all Canadians in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day. It is a day to honour the unique histories and cultures of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

“Also on this day in 1899, Treaty 8 was signed in northern Alberta – the largest land treaty in our country’s history. Alberta respects the First Nations’ treaty relationship with the Crown, and we are proud of the government-to-government relationship we share.

“Our government is committed to a better and more inclusive Alberta for all, which is why we are working to remove barriers to prosperity for Indigenous Peoples. More than 258,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit people call Alberta home, and we’re confident their business acumen and vision will be instrumental in restoring our province’s economy.

“By creating programs for community groups to invest in natural resource projects, like the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, we are helping to build a clearer path to economic reconciliation.

“We are also walking side by side with communities toward social change, so current and future generations of Indigenous people can live free of culture- and gender-based harm. Celebrating a bright future depends on us all taking action today.

“I encourage all Albertans to take the time to learn more about how Indigenous cultures and contributions have enriched the province we know today. The month of June provides many special opportunities to celebrate Indigenous people in Alberta. Let’s continue to reach out to them all through the year, with appreciation and understanding.

“Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day!”