National Fishing Week: Minister Nixon

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon issued the following statement on National Fishing Week:

“July 4 marks the start of Canada’s National Fishing Week and Alberta’s second Free Family Fishing Weekend of 2020.

“Fishing is a unique outdoor experience enjoyed in all parts of our province by Albertans of all ages. Getting out on the water is an important tradition for many families in the province.

“As an avid outdoorsman, I appreciate the quality and diversity of fishing experiences that are found here in Alberta.

“As Minister of Environment and Parks, I’m focused on ensuring Albertans have even more opportunities to enjoy a rewarding fishing experience in our province, while ensuring we maintain healthy fish populations.

“Last winter, we spoke with some of Alberta’s most passionate anglers at open houses across the province on ideas to improve fishing opportunities, while continuing to protect species at risk. This valuable feedback is reflected in our 2020 sportfishing regulations.

“One of the highlights of National Fishing Week is Alberta’s Free Family Fishing Weekend on July 4 and 5. If it’s been a while since your last catch or you’ve been planning to teach your kids to fish, there’s no better time.

“Everything you need to plan your next Alberta fishing adventure can be found online. Visit mywildalberta.ca for a list of stocked waterbodies, fish handling tips and Alberta’s 2020 sportfishing regulations.

“I hope you’ll find the time to head out to your favourite spot during National Fishing Week or try fishing for the first time during Alberta’s free fishing weekend. Good luck!”