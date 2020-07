August 1 – 3 2020

There will definitely be a Nanton Days celebration, Covid or no Covid! Stay tuned for more details, but so far we have Fireworks, a Parade, Duck Race, Pancake Breakfasts, Town-wide Scavenger Hunt, Vintage Engine Run… and more.

Duck Race set for August 3rd at Nanton Lions Campground. Fundraiser for Nanton Promoters.

More news to come……follow on Facebook