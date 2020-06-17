Motor Vehicle Services Unavailable June 19-22

Motor vehicle services, including vehicle registrations, driver’s licence renewals, and knowledge and road tests will be unavailable to Albertans June 19-22.

The Motor Vehicles System (MOVES) that tracks all driver and vehicle information in the province is being updated to continue serving Albertans.

“We appreciate Albertans’ patience while we make this necessary update. I’ve been clear that I want to take Alberta from worst to first when it comes to online registry services and this update will enable us to develop such services including, for example, online driver’s licence renewals.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

To complete the update, the system must shut down for four days. The system will be unavailable from June 18 at 9 p.m. through June 22. The system will be back in operation by 8 a.m. June 23.

During the shutdown, Albertans will be unable to access all motor vehicle services, including:

Knowledge tests, road tests and road test bookings

Vehicle registrations and renewals

Driver’s licence suspension reinstatements

Driver’s licence and ID card services (including new applications, renewals, temporary licences, exchanges, duplicates and reclassifications)

Driver’s abstracts, searches, in-transit permits, etc.

Albertans whose driver’s licences or ID cards are set to expire on or around these dates should plan to complete their renewals before June 19. Some registry agents are offering services remotely, and Albertans requiring renewal should connect with their local registry agent to explore options for remote renewal ahead of the shutdown.

Albertans with expiring vehicle registrations have until the end of June to renew.

During the shutdown, Albertans can pay outstanding fines online only. Registry agents will be unable to process fine payments during the outage, and traffic courts remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.