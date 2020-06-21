More Provincial Historic Sites Reopening for Summer

More provincial historic sites and museums will reopen on June 20 as part of stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy.

The successful reopening of the Royal Alberta Museum and Royal Tyrrell Museum has paved the way towards the reopening of many more provincial sites.

“Albertans are truly eager to get back out and explore the province’s history. Having more sites open across the province will give people the chance to venture out with friends and family, play tourist in their own region and help support the local economy. With this reopening, we are urging all to follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols as they once again enjoy local food, culture and heritage.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Visitor guidelines vary by site

The following facilities will reopen on June 20:

Frank Slide Interpretive Centre

Oil Sands Discovery Centre

Remington Carriage Museum

Reynolds-Alberta Museum

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

The Provincial Archives of Alberta will reopen on June 23.

Because each site is unique, patrons are encouraged to visit the facility’s website to review visitor guidelines before arrival. New procedures may include pre-booking tickets and some closures of hands-on exhibits and smaller buildings at facilities. All sites have new, reduced capacity limits and distancing measures in place, as well as more access to hand sanitizer.

General visitor guidelines

Do not visit a historic site or museum if you are exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19 or are feeling unwell.

Continue to visit alberta.ca/COVID19 for the latest updates and guidelines regarding handwashing, physical distancing and good hygiene.

Visitors are encouraged to wear non-medical masks when out in public places where keeping a distance of two metres is difficult.

Make use of the hand sanitizer stations and handwashing facilities located throughout the facilities.

Be mindful of high-touch displays, and avoid crowding around exhibits.

Follow all posted directional or instructional signage.

Some sites to stay closed until further notice

Given the nature of certain historic sites and their close quarters, they are unable to safely implement measures and procedures to adhere to public health guidelines and will remain closed to the public until further notice. These sites include:

Father Lacombe Chapel

Fort George and Buckingham House

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump

Historic Dunvegan

Rutherford House

Stephansson House

Turner Valley Gas Plant

Victoria Settlement

For those looking to learn more about the province’s heritage, many of the sites are posting new content online. Albertans should check out their websites, follow their social media channels, and follow #MuseumFromHome for videos, crafts, recipes and more.

