More funding for skilled trades education

The province is increasing skilled trades funding so more young people will learn about trades careers and be able to showcase their talents on the national stage.

Ministers LaGrange and Nicolaides celebrate after a welding lesson from Sigrun Chipman following an announcement of new funding to support Skills Canada Alberta and skilled trades education.

Skills Canada Alberta funding will be increased to $8 million over the next four years, providing young Albertans with additional opportunities to explore rewarding careers in the trades.

The increased investment, to $2 million from $1.5 million annually, will help expand exposure to trades and technology at junior high and high schools, and enable more high school and post-secondary students to compete at regional, provincial and national skilled trades competitions with Skills Canada Alberta.

“A skilled workforce is the backbone of a prosperous economy. We value the professional expertise skilled tradespeople bring to the workplace and the contribution they make to our province. We firmly believe apprenticeship learning and skilled trades training has every bit as much value, merit and worth as a university education.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“Skills Canada Alberta gives students the opportunity to learn practical skills, explore their interests and learn from industry professionals. Participating in the competitions provides valuable hands-on experience in a specific trade or profession and opens their minds to so many career opportunities. This helps prepare future generations for the workforce and gives them the job-ready skills to ensure employability after high school and success in our economy.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

“Alberta’s high number of talented apprentices is a result of the strong links between industry, government and education stakeholders. We greatly appreciate this government’s support of Skills Canada Alberta as we work to promote respected careers in the trades and technologies, and ensure apprentices have the skills they need to succeed. Their success is good for Alberta.”Ray Massey, president, Skills Canada Alberta

The Alberta government also provided Skills Canada Alberta with $200,000 to support Alberta’s participation in the 2019 WorldSkills international competition, held in Kazan, Russia, in August. Four highly talented young Albertans were selected to join Team Canada and compete with more than 1,300 apprentices from over 70 countries around the world.

In addition to showcasing the talents of Alberta’s youth at provincial, national and international competitions, Skills Canada Alberta provides opportunities for young people to learn more about careers in the trades and technologies. By working collaboratively with industry, Skills Canada Alberta connects youth directly with employers and in-demand jobs.

Quick facts

The Government of Alberta has committed to increasing funding to Skills Canada Alberta by a total of $2 million over the next four years, a $500,000-per-year increase.

In addition, the province has announced significant funding for apprenticeship learning, including: tripling the amount of scholarship funding through the new $1.5-million High School Apprenticeship Scholarship, which consolidates previous programs and will help more high school students access the education and training needed to get jobs in the trades. providing $10 million over the next four years to Women Building Futures to help create more opportunities for women to explore the skilled trades and get the training they need to launch careers in a variety of high-demand occupations. increasing funding to CAREERS: The Next Generation, to more than $6 million a year by 2022-23, helping to provide 6,000 students with paid internships and skilled trades and technologies learning opportunities in junior high and high schools.



