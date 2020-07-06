More Albertans can Attend Outdoor Community Events

The outdoor gathering limit has been increased from 100 to 200 people.

The increase applies to attendees at community outdoor events such as festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances.

All public health measures, including physical distancing, remain in place. Seated outdoor events will still require the necessary space between families and cohorts within stadium-style seating.

Any large gathering increases the risk of transmission. Evidence suggests that outdoor events have a lower risk of transmission, provided other public health guidance is followed. Alberta Health will continue to monitor case numbers and adjust as necessary.

For more information on outdoor and indoor gathering restrictions, visit alberta.ca/restrictions-on-gatherings.

General relaunch guidance, including sector-specific recommendations, can be found at alberta.ca/guidance-documents.